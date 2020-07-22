A Zoom broadcast tonight, July 22, about school reopening plans featuring Pentucket School Superintendent Justin Bartholomew and hosted by a Democrat running for state representative, has been called off after the candidate, Christina Eckert, learned the event violated state campaign finance rules because the campaign was using its “Act Blue” link for people to sign up to watch the broadcast.
As a non-elected government employee, Bartholomew can't take part in campaign fundraising, Eckert noted in an online posting today.
“Using our Act Blue link was an error, this was not meant to be a fundraiser, it was meant to be an enlightening discussion of an issue important to so many in our district,” Eckert wrote. “Three people made donations and those have been refunded. I have spoken with the Office of Campaign Finance, and they have informed me that they are satisfied with our response.”
Eckert said Bartholomew will schedule his own Zoom meeting on the topic, not related to the campaign, on Wednesday, Aug. 5.
“I want to clarify that Dr. Bartholomew has in no way endorsed my candidacy, and I apologize for any confusion or concern this error may have caused,” Eckert wrote.
