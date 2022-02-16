NEWBURYPORT — As part of the architectural schematic design phase for the expansion of Market Landing Park, the city is considering the form, orientation and materials for a visitor center design and whether to make the restrooms gender neutral.
City Planning Director Andy Port, who presented plans to the City Council on Monday, said contracted designer Sasaki Associates is looking for some consensus among councilors as it moves forward with the design.
The council previously approved the schematic plan for the park’s expansion, but there was not a conclusive vote on the restrooms and visitor center, Port explained.
The primary questions by Sasaki are whether to use brick masonry or wood clapboards for the building material, to orient the building parallel to the street or perpendicular, to construct a center in a linear or compact form, and to make the restrooms gendered or gender neutral.
Last week, the Ad Hoc Committee on Market Landing Park Expansion – made up of council President Heather Shand, Ward 1 Councilor Sharif Zeid, Ward 5 Councilor Jim McCauley and Councilors at large Connie Preston and Ed Cameron – voted on their design preferences.
All five councilors voted in favor of the compact design.
As for the orientation, the committee favored parallel 3-2 with Zeid and McCauley opting for perpendicular. Cameron said he was open to either option, but voted for parallel when asked to choose.
McCauley noted Monday that he believes the building orientation should be perpendicular, saying it would separate the park from the parking lot and provide better corridors.
The committee voted 4-1 in favor of brick masonry for the building with Zeid in favor of wood clapboards.
As for the question of gendered or nongendered restrooms, the committee was split 3-2 with Shand, Preston and Cameron voting in favor of nongendered and Zeid and McCauley opting for gendered.
Shand wanted to take a straw poll Monday to see which way other councilors were leaning on these options, but some councilors questioned the process.
Ward 4 Councilor Christine Wallace did not feel comfortable taking a straw poll, saying she just received this information and felt residents should have more time to learn about the proposals as well.
McCauley said he did not have an opinion on whether the restrooms should be gendered, but cited concerns about security and plumbing codes. In his research, McCauley said he could not find another example in the state of a public park with a nongendered restroom.
Zeid questioned the process in general, but reiterated the preferences he had in committee.
He was not in favor of nongendered bathrooms, saying, “Our goal here should be to provide the most service, most comfortably, to the most people and in my opinion, the nongendered bathroom is the one that least checks off that box.”
He suggested that the original design could be improved so that both nongendered and gendered options are taken into consideration.
Zeid also wanted the perpendicular orientation to be reconsidered.
Cameron said that gender-neutral restrooms are “much more welcoming.”
He also clarified the privacy in these bathrooms, explaining how they would have floor-to-ceiling partitions.
Ward 2 Councilor Jennie Donahue also spoke in favor of gender-neutral restrooms, saying that the public is quite aware of the proposal with more than a dozen residents emailing the councilor over the course of a day and a half.
During the meeting’s public comment portion, six residents spoke in favor of gender-neutral bathrooms, noting that they are inclusive to all, especially nonbinary and transgender members of the community.
Some residents pointed out that it would alleviate long lines for women, in particular, and allow parents to take young children to the restrooms without concerns about gender.
“It’s just something that is inclusive and welcoming to everyone, and I can’t imagine we would do anything different at this point,” said the Rev. Rebecca Bryan, minister of the First Religious Society, Unitarian Universalist Church and a member of the city’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Alliance.
Mayor Sean Reardon noted during his council report that he favored gender-neutral restrooms.
Ward 6 Councilor Byron Lane took issue with the $1.6 million price tag for the visitor center, which would consist of restrooms, a janitor’s closet, a mechanical room and a small area for a visitor kiosk and an occupant to sit.
“I’m not in favor of any bathroom at this point until the infrastructure of our town is fixed,” the Ward 6 councilor said, noting that “$1.6 million is a complete waste of money.”
Lane said he has never seen a line at the current restrooms and noted that portable toilets are brought in as needed for large events in the city.
To see the presentation slides or a recording of last week’s committee meeting, visit www.cityofnewburyport.com/planning-development/market-landing-park-expansion/events/307626.
Shand said by phone Tuesday that she will call a meeting of the ad hoc committee and the full council on Feb. 23 at 7 p.m. so the council can come to a consensus on the design. The meeting will be hybrid, so the public can attend in person at City Hall, 60 Pleasant St., or participate via Zoom.
