NEWBURYPORT — A controversial zoning ordinance that would help the city move Newburyport Youth Services to a recently purchased Low Street building failed to pass Monday when only seven City Council members voted in favor.
Eight votes were needed to pass zoning changes that would have added the word "community center" to the city's business park zoning area. While seven councilors voted in favor of the ordinance, three voted against it: Ward 1 Councilor Sharif Zeid, Ward 5 Councilor Jim McCauley and Councilor At-Large Mark Wright.
Ward 6 Councilor Byron Lane recused himself from the vote due to having financial interests related to the business park.
The "nay" vote does not kill the city's plan to move the currently homeless NYS into 59 Low St. — recently called 57 Low St. until the address was changed to avoid confusion with the next door armory. Rather, because the zoning change was already approved by the Planning Board, the city would be able to bring the vote back to the Council a second time over the course of the next few months after a fully agreed upon plan and budget is in place.
Mayor Sean Reardon said the ordinance failure should not delay moving NYS into 59 Low St.
The ordinance's failure was expected by some based on a recent Planning and Development subcommittee meeting in which Zeid and McCauley said they had issues with it. Also that evening, Ward 4 Councilor Christine Wallace voted against moving the ordinance to the full Council for a vote.
Reached by phone Wright said that while he is hopeful that NYS ends up on Low Street, the zoning ordinance was presented at the wrong time of the process. He also said he did not believe in spot zoning to accommodate a single project.
"I think we're out of sequence in doing this," Wright said.
Prior to the vote, emotions had been running high with NYS supporters standing outside City Hall to voice their support. One councilor told the Daily News privately that the situation had escalated to the point where they felt intimidated and fearful of retribution.
Partially in response to the turmoil, Reardon read a lengthy letter before the council asking for understanding and recognizing the last few weeks have been difficult and tough to watch.
"Regardless of how you all decide to vote on this issue tonight, I hope we can all agree to bring the temperature down, and bring the level of respect for our fellow citizens up. Divisiveness is not productive. It does nothing to further progress of the city, and my office will take no part of it."
"We are striving for unity and cooperation. Unity does not mean voting the same way on every measure, and that cannot be our standard. Unity must mean committing to shared values and making a good faith effort to listen to each other and find compromises to reach common goals. Collaboration is how difficult things get done," Reardon said.
Also during Monday's meeting, the Council voted in favor of spending $30,000 from the city's "free cash" account to hire an architect to complete a conceptual design and cost estimate for the project.
"This vote is critical because it allows us to move forward with the process of designing the renovation of the existing building and addition of a modular gym at this location. The architect’s work will take approximately six weeks, and would give us an idea of how much the project would cost and what it might look like," Reardon said in a statement, adding the vote allows his office to ask the Council to pay for a proposed design of the building and bid documents.
All but Councilor Bruce Vogel voted in favor of spending the $30,000.
