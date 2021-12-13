NEWBURYPORT — The City Council voted 6-5 on Monday to move three orders — all seeking to authorize the purchase of the Massachusetts National Guard building at 57 Low St. for $220,000 with varying conditions — to next month when a new council and mayor are sworn in.
Councilors Christine Wallace, Sharif Zeid, Joe Devlin, Byron Lane, Jim McCauley and Jared Eigerman voted in favor of moving the orders to the next session, while Afroz Khan, Barry Connell, Bruce Vogel, Heather Shand and Charlie Tontar were opposed.
The council voted 6-5 against purchasing 57 Low St. in February, but was given one more chance to consider the land after soil borings and air quality tests were conducted in late summer.
On Monday, Tontar, an outgoing councilor at large, made a motion to separate the three proposed orders relating to the purchase and vote on them individually, but the motion failed.
Vogel, Khan, Connell, Tontar and Shand each argued against waiting to buy the property. They said to just buy it now, arguing that other details related to the intended use of the property and a potential conservation restriction can take place in the next session.
Zeid, Devlin, Lane and Wallace each said they supported Mayor-elect Sean Reardon's request to hold off on the vote until January.
Lane raised concerns about how much of the land is actually usable.
Wallace said she understood both sides, but that extra time would be helpful in getting the purchase to go through.
During the meeting's public comment session, three of the four incoming councilors — Ward 2 Councilor-elect Jennie Donahue and Councilor-elects at large Ed Cameron and Connie Preston — asked the council not to delay the vote and go through with the purchase of 57 Low St. with no conditions attached.
The state Division of Capital Asset Management and Maintenance, which represents the National Guard in this sale, has given the city until Jan. 31 to close on the property.
The purchase of property would require a two-thirds vote by the council.
For more from this meeting, see Wednesday's print edition and www.newburyportnews.com.
