NEWBURYPORT — A controversial decision to cut down 27 trees along the Clipper City Rail Trail near Washington Street was made by Parks Manager Michael Hennessey and without full approval from the Parks Commission, according to a statement from the mayor’s office.
“This work was done at the parks manager’s discretion, though without a full plan approved by the commission,” according to a statement from Andrew Levine of the mayor’s office.
The Parks Commission approved the removal of two trees so additional space could be used for sculptures in that area. But instead of two trees being cut down, 25 more were felled in December. In a few hours, rail trail abutters lost a large part of their privacy and were exposed to windier conditions.
Hennessey, Kim Turner of the mayor’s office and Parks Commission member Chuck Griffin were among those who spoke to abutters Tuesday about their plans to replant 30 trees at a price tag of close to $20,000.
Officials conceded it would take many years for the roughly 8- to 10-foot-tall trees expected to be planted this fall to recreate the same conditions as before the mature trees were cut.
Hennessey said many of the trees cut down were Norway maples, an invasive species whose rapid growth can push out other indigenous trees.
In August 2021, five or six Norway maples, located several yards from where trees were cut down in December, damaged a homeowner’s fence when they fell. The city spent between $5,000 and $7,000 removing the fallen trees and paying for repairs to the fence, he said.
Levine said in a statement that when Hennessey discussed the removal of the trees that damaged the fence, he also discussed taking down trees in the upper area along the rail trail.
“He (Hennessey) recommended taking this action because it would not cost the city anything and he was concerned about the structural stability of the retaining wall there,” Levine said. “There is a fence on top and a pool behind it, and he thought taking out the trees would prevent the wall from being harmed, like what had happened to the neighbor’s fence.”
The free labor came courtesy of the Friends of Newburyport Trees, which found a company that would be able to do the work at no charge to the city, Levine added.
President Cris Miller said only 10 to 12 of the trees cut down were mature, with the rest being what he called “scrub trees” with much smaller diameters.
“That 27 is a real stretch,” Miller said.
The city’s explanation did little to comfort abutter Jeanne Petrillo who said, in an email, that city officials were merely trying to “cover a lack of management and communication, because they never informed any of the abutters who have suffered dramatically because of this.”
“The trees, if anything, were leaning slightly in the other direction from my fencing offering a shade canopy for the trail,” Petrillo added. “But most of the trees were straight, ask the other abutters.”
Parks Commission Chairperson Ted Boretti said Wednesday he had no issue with Hennessey cutting down the trees without receiving Parks Commission approval, adding that he trusted his stewardship in the matter.
“I wouldn’t expect Mike to routinely ask for permission to maintain public trees,” Boretti said, noting that he empathized with abutters.
Boretti agreed the Parks Department could have done more in terms of alerting residents about his plans.
“There wasn’t clear communication with abutters in regard to cutting down those trees,” he said.
Dave Rogers is editor of The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.