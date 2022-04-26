NEWBURYPORT — The City Council on Monday authorized City Clerk Richard Jones to negotiate a potential lease agreement with The Daily News of Newburyport that would add roughly 25 spaces to the city's stable of downtown parking.
Councilors were presented a proposal that includes a two-year lease of The Daily News of Newburyport's Liberty Street parking lot at a cost of $3,000 per month. The proposal, which has not been agreed to by The Daily News of Newburyport, calls for a possible two-year lease renewal.
The Daily News of Newburyport is part of North of Boston Media Group.
As part of the proposal, the city would install a parking kiosk and necessary signage. Parking would be monitored by city parking officers and the city would be responsible for snow removal and maintenance, according to the proposal.
Should Jones and The Daily News of Newburyport reach an agreement, it would be placed on Mayor Sean Reardon's desk for signing.
"Frankly, it provides a tremendous opportunity to provide public parking where it's needed the most," Jones said during Monday's meeting. "I think it's the right thing to do."
According to the proposal, Daily News staff would be issued digital permits and three of the spaces would be set aside for employees. There would also be a unilateral 30-day notice of termination should either side wish to end the lease.
After roughly 30 minutes of debate, all but Ward 1 Councilor Sharif Zeid voted in favor of allowing Jones to formally negotiate a deal with The Daily News. During the meeting however, Jones said he has been in contact with a newspaper official who expressed to him a desire to get a deal done.
However, in a written statement, North of Boston Media Group Director of Operations Bob Reneson made it clear the company had not reached a final decision.
"We are currently discussing with the City of Newburyport the possibility of utilizing our parking lot as a public parking area. No final decisions have been made at this point, but we are hopeful we can come to terms and continue to be a valued part of the community," Reneson said.
Zeid said he was not opposed to the idea of leasing The Daily News lot but questioned whether the price of not only the monthly lease but the start-up costs would be too much for the city. He also seemed dubious that motorists would have access to 25 spaces.
"Thirty-six-thousand dollars a year. Do we make our money back on that? Yes? Maybe? Probably? It depends," Zeid said, adding that he would like the city to negotiate a less expensive lease.
Jones said start-up costs, which includes installing a kiosk near the front of the entrance, would be between $5,000 and $7,000. He also said most of the spots would be available during the weekend, when the majority of Daily News staff are off duty and when the lot would see its most use.
Ward 2 Councilor Jennie Donahue said Tuesday the lot would experience a high turnover rate based on its proximity to Abraham's Bagels, Starbucks and other quick-service businesses.
"I think it’s the perfect location for parking that is needed in that area for quick trips into all the bakeries. I think they’ll be high turnover on the spots because of the nature of its location to what I like to call 'Bakery Row.' I think it will pay for itself no problem," Donahue said.
Ward 5 Councilor Jim McCauley agreed with Donahue's assessment.
"The two years is more than enough for us to make our money back," McCauley said Monday.
Before the council voted, councilors discussed a potential conflict of interest that was brought up by a resident who asked the city to "respect the newspaper's independence" and not make a financial deal with the Daily News. The resident also said The Daily News should "remain free of financial obligations" to the city to avoid possible influence.
Jones said he did not believe any agreement would cause a conflict of interest.
Ward 4 Councilor Christine Wallace said the city should touch base with its lawyers before any deal is struck just to make sure.
