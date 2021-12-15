NEWBURYPORT — The City Council authorized an agreement between the city and Global Companies LLC on Monday that sets a goal of May 31 for modifying a deed restriction, enabling the sale and redevelopment of the vacant gas station at 107 State St. for residential use.
In authorizing the agreement, the council terminated its state law Chapter 139 common nuisance hearing “without prejudice,” meaning the city could seek to declare the property a “nuisance” again in the future if necessary.
The initial hearing was called after neighbors wrote to the council this summer. The neighbors outlined issues at the site that included overgrown weeds and a lack of grounds maintenance, sidewalks not being cleared of snow and ice in the winter, illegal public parking, and use of the site by motorists as a cut-through to avoid a traffic light.
On Oct. 25, Global representatives apologized for neglecting to maintain the site, outlined steps to address maintenance issues, and committed to finding a way for the site to be used for residential purposes.
The property, which Global acquired in 2010 from ExxonMobil Corp., has a deed restriction that prohibits residential uses.
Most, if not all, of Exxon’s properties have these restrictions as a way to manage any environmental liability, according to Newburyport attorney Jeffrey Roelofs, who represented Global throughout this process.
The agreement, drafted by Roelofs and city solicitor Jeffrey Blake of KP Law, dictates that Global will maintain “no parking” signs and concrete planters to prevent illegal vehicular entry and parking; secure the building from human trespass, weather and animals; and keep the fences and trees around the perimeter of the property.
It requires Global to comply with Section 12-52 of the municipal code in regard to removal of snow and ice from sidewalks and also calls for maintenance of plants on the property and the pole sign.
Global must post a bond of $10,000 with the city in case snow and ice are not properly removed from sidewalks and/or the grounds are not maintained to a certain standard.
In the agreement, the city acknowledged that issues with the deed restriction involve ExxonMobil, which is a third party, but set timelines to ensure Global makes “good faith” efforts to have the site used for residential purposes.
In addition to the goal of modifying the deed restriction by May 31, the agreement includes the “goal of executing a purchase and sale agreement within 30 days after securing the ExxonMobil agreement and receiving an offer to purchase the property on terms and conditions reasonably satisfactory to Global.”
The agreement outlines requirements for a developer to submit proposed redevelopment plans to the city and ensures that Global regularly communicates with the city throughout the process.
It also ensures that the city communicates any compliance-related concerns to Global and seeks to “undertake active, good-faith efforts to facilitate expeditious redevelopment of the property for residential use, including consideration of the potential expansion of the adjoining R3 zoning district to encompass the property.”
The agreement sets a goal of securing all necessary permits and conveying the property title by Dec. 15, 2022.
The council voted 9-0 to authorize Mayor Donna Holaday and council President Jared Eigerman to sign the agreement. Ward 5 Councilor Jim McCauley and Councilor at large Joseph Devlin were absent for the vote.
