NEWBURYPORT — The future of the former Brown School at 42 Milk St. may be uncertain, but city officials are looking at what minor improvements can be made to shore up the building until the next steps are decided.
Last week, the city’s Office of Planning and Development announced an invitation for bids for the removal, restoration and reinstallation of 29 historical windows along the northwest façade of the building.
The work will be funded using a state Housing Choice Capital Grant, Planning Director Andy Port said Wednesday.
The city has until June 30 to use the remainder of its $234,620 grant from the state for renovations to the building to prepare it for redevelopment.
Part of that funding was used last year to complete the Phase II environmental assessment of the former school. As part of the assessment, Credere Associates LLC detailed recommendations for how the city should address the asbestos, lead paint, mold and polychlorinated biphenyls in building materials to make the property safe.
The building has not had a tenant since Newburyport Youth Services vacated the space at the end of October when the heating equipment was determined to no longer be usable.
The city has spent years debating the redevelopment of the Brown School into affordable housing, both with and without Newburyport Youth Services.
At the end of January, the City Council unanimously voted in favor of purchasing the surplus National Guard maintenance building at 57 Low St. City officials are actively looking at the feasibility of establishing a home for Youth Services at that site.
As those discussions continue, the mayor and the City Council need to determine whether to retain the gym at the Brown School and if so, what improvements can be made to it, Port explained.
Acknowledging that these plans will take some time, the Office of Planning and Development sought to use this grant funding to alleviate some of the costs that could come with turning the building into housing.
The city sought to do work that would not necessarily be undone by a developer or housing partner, Port said.
He noted that utilities such as heating, ventilation and electrical will likely need to be replaced and since a redevelopment plan has not been set, it did not make sense to focus on that work.
Instead, the city is looking to use the grant funding to renovate the windows with a focus on restoration, rather than replacement.
Additionally, the city may remove an underground oil tank, which could present a potential hazmat issue in the future, and do other patching and repair work to prevent further deterioration of the building, Port said.
A previous story about the Phase II environmental assessment of the Brown School can be found at www.newburyportnews.com/news/asbestos-lead-paint-assessed-at-brown-school/article_bb71c20a-3d8a-11ec-b935-478badac23d2.html.
