NEWBURYPORT — City officials are looking at temporary sites for Newburyport Youth Services following news this week that the heating system is out of commission at the former Brown School at 42 Milk St.
“We knew it was coming,” Mayor Donna Holaday said of the heating equipment giving out.
It’s been very frustrating just trying to stay ahead of this,” she said. “Unfortunately, this is where we are.”
Newburyport Youth Services will shut down next week as staff members regroup to find a solution. Recreation and enrichment programs will be moved to satellite locations, but the major question is where the youth center for middle and high school students will go.
Director Andi Egmont looked at a promising temporary site Tuesday and is working to set up a visit at another possible site as soon as possible, the mayor said.
Ideally, the city will find a temporary site that would work for a few years, at least until the next administration determines a permanent solution for Youth Services, Holaday said.
The mayor could not provide more details on the sites under consideration because of how early it is in the process, but she said the possible lease Egmont looked at Tuesday was “much more favorable” than the lease for 50 Parker St. considered for the Parks Department in August.
The City Council voted 8-1 against the city entering that lease, which would have cost $47,776 per year for the first three years, followed by $50,359 in the fourth year and $51,650 in the fifth year.
“We’re scrambling and working as quickly as we can to find an appropriate space,” Holaday said.
She added that the city should have the results of a hazardous building materials survey at the Brown School building, as well as the results of soil borings and air quality tests at 57 Low St., by the end of the week.
“I think everybody has come to the consensus that the Brown School just isn’t going to work for Youth Services,” Holaday said. “It’s a really old building and needs a lot of work. It’s hard to do a multipurpose building when it has so many needs.”
Council President Jared Eigerman, who represents Ward 2, has long been a proponent of Youth Services staying on the ground floor of the Brown School building and turning the rest of the building into affordable housing for seniors.
He changed his mind earlier this year though after it became clear that Youth Services did not want to stay there. He still wants the former Brown School to become affordable senior housing and will continue to advocate for that to become a reality.
In December, Eigerman and Ward 1 Councilor Sharif Zeid co-sponsored a bond order that would have provided Youth Services with $1.7 million to rehabilitate the ground floor of the building. It came with other conditions, however, that other councilors were not in favor of, especially because Youth Services did not wish to stay at the school.
Though nothing came of that bond order, Eigerman said that money could still be proposed for use again.
“There’s no debate that Youth Services is a vital social service,” Eigerman said.
Mayoral candidate Sean Reardon issued a statement about the heating system Wednesday.
“Beyond the heartbreak, I also find it unacceptable,” Reardon said.
He criticized the current leadership for seven years of feasibility studies and meetings that “have resulted in wasted time and money, and little concrete action.”
“In a Reardon administration, my staff would have prepared and presented at least three workable options to the City Council, stakeholders, and residents before this became a crisis situation requiring shutdown,” he said. “Through transparent communication, I would have found and implemented a resolution.”
If elected mayor, Reardon said he would “not allow crises like these to arise in the first place” and plans to complete a facilities master plan within three months of taking office.
Councilor at large and mayoral candidate Charlie Tontar expressed his confidence in Egmont and the mayor “exploring every avenue to keep the Youth Services programs running and available to all.”
He emphasized that the top priority is finding space for the youth center.
“I’ve spoken with Andi Egmont and the mayor and understand they’re closing in on an appropriate site as well as arranging use of the Bresnahan (Elementary School) gym in partnership with the YWCA to accommodate programs for younger children,” Tontar wrote in a statement.
“Long term, I would defer to the results of the Youth Services Center location committee,” he said. “It is my understanding that they have narrowed down the location to three sites. It will be a high priority of my administration to finance a permanent home for youth services.”
On Thursday, members of the Youth Council plan to host a rally in Market Square from 5 to 6 p.m. to show their support for Youth Services.
Staff reporter Heather Alterisio
