NEWBURYPORT — City officials are preparing for a hot time at Waterfront Park, which could see over 10,000 visitors descend upon the Riverfront Music Festival on Saturday.
Radio station 92.5 The River is presenting the 20th annual Riverfront Music Festival featuring Brett Dennen at Waterfront Park, rain or shine, beginning with Freevolt at 12:15 p.m.
Temperatures are expected to reach the low to mid-90s on Saturday, according to the National Weather Service, and 92.5 The River General Manager Donald St. Sauveur is asking that concertgoers bring plenty of water and sunscreen, as well as sunglasses and a hat.
“It’s gonna be hot, so stay hydrated, watch the heat index, and don’t set up until 9 a.m.” he said.
City Marshal Mark Murray also made it clear that any personal property such as chairs, coolers or blankets will not be allowed to be set up on the event grounds until 9 a.m. Saturday.
“Anything that gets put down there ahead of time will be removed. We will also have someone there the night before, telling people that things will be removed,” he said.
The Riverfront Music Festival drew between 12,000 to 15,000 concertgoers to Waterfront Park in 2019, according to Murray, who added thatt he expects a lower turnout this weekend.
“We had people coming and going the last time and it is like that all day long. But it was pretty packed when the last band was playing. I’m guessing they’re going to be less people because of the heat this year. This really is a family-friendly type of thing. People are just here to listen to the music and have a good time and there’s really no issues,” he said.
Visitors are encouraged to carpool or use a ride-hailing service like Uber or Lyft or take alternative transportation to get to the music festival.
Free satellite parking lots have been secured at Mersen USA at 374 Merrimac St.; the Henry Graf Jr. Memorial Skating Rink at 28 Low St.; Rupert A. Nock Middle School at 70 Low St.; Mark Richey Woodworking at 40 Parker St.; and the Newburyport MBTA station at 25 Boston Way (which has a $2 fee.)
“If you are coming here, seek out the satellite parking, it will be easier for you. You can bring your chairs and your coolers right down with you on the shuttles,” Murray said. “You’re also not going to find any parking in the immediate area after 10 a.m.”
All-day parking will be made available for a $25 fee in the downtown municipal parking lots on Prince Place, Hales Court, Titcomb, State and Green streets, the Waterfront Trust lot and the Merrimac Street municipal parking garage.
A limited number of paid, on-site parking spots will also be made available at the Newburyport Redevelopment Authority’s east and west parking lots directly adjacent to Waterfront Park.
Like in previous years, the city will be closing Market Square along Merrimac Street with barricades from Green Street to State Street beginning at 9 a.m., while traffic will still be able to go south on State Street and north on Green Street.
Traffic coming into the city will be directed up Market Street, while vehicles turning left from Green Street will be sent west on Merrimac Street and can go up Winter or Kent streets.
Murray also said the city will be closing the exit ramps off Route 1 for the southbound travel lane coming off the Gillis Bridge as well as the northbound travel lane coming onto Summer Street.
Traffic is expected to return to normal after 7 p.m.
“Hopefully, people will use the satellite parking lots so it keeps them out of the downtown,” Murray said.
Murray added he expects to have roughly 14 of his own officers out in the field on Saturday, and he has also requested assistance from the Northeastern Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council.
The Newburyport Fire Department also expects to have five EMTs available at the concert and Cataldo Ambulance should also be making personnel available, according to Murray.
Free parking shuttles will run to and from the satellite parking lots, for more information go to: 92.5 The River’s website at: https://theriverboston.com/attend/riverfest/getting-there/.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.