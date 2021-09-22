NEWBURYPORT — With input from more than 1,000 people on surveys and in public meetings, the architectural design firm hired to revamp Market Landing Park rolled out a plan last week that would carve a shared use path through the waterfront site, provide more views to the water, and add sculpture and “playful elements” without overcrowding the public space.
The report by Sasaki Associates comes several decades after the same firm helped city leaders craft the master plan for downtown that helped save historic features, including Inn Street and Market Square, from demolition under urban renewal.
Sasaki representatives and city officials reviewed the latest report Thursday, results of a $150,000 contract approved by the City Council in February. The proposed Market Landing Park expansion carries an $8 million price tag, according to the design firm, and is seen by city leaders as a major upgrade of open space for the scenic waterfront.
The expansion would incorporate swaths of two former parking lots that were reclaimed over the past year for green space.
The “refined conceptual plan” would keep 31 parking spaces in the west lot, and 69 in the east lot toward the harbormaster’s office, all interspersed with green space.
The shared use path would be a continuation of the Clipper City Rail Trail from the east, behind the Custom House lawn, gently curving through the park, past what is now an impromptu “stage” on the lawn behind the Firehouse Center for the Arts, and connecting to the rail trail again at Somersby Sculpture Plaza next to Tuscan Sea Grill and Bar, formerly the Black Cow.
The plan emphasizes green space and calls for raising the grade behind the berms “to provide more space for views to the water.”
An area called Harbormaster Plaza would feature pavers open for cornhole or other recreation, next to a square dock storage area with a “reinforced lawn” where docks from the waterfront could be stacked for winter storage in a more compact area than in the past.
Although Harbormaster Plaza is designed as a recreational space, it also would be used for trucks that supply the small fishing fleet and transport fish from the dock where the harbormaster’s office is located.
Joe Letourneau, captain of the Lady Rebecca commercial fishing boat, voiced concerns during the meeting that the unpredictable coming and going of large trucks from the fish pier could conflict with Sasaki’s plan for the recreational aspect of Harbormaster Plaza.
The proposed design also includes a new brick building with public restrooms and a visitors center where the current center is located; expanded lawns and numerous tree plantings throughout the park; and a series of whimsical sculptures suitable for children to climb on and play around.
The proposal for the 4.69-acre park carries a price tag of about $8 million, depending on whether all play areas, sculptures and other features are included in the final work.
Sasaki estimated the brick visitors center would cost $1.67 million; the adjacent west parking lot of 31 spaces, $450,000; the east lot, about $1.4 million; and what are called the west wing and east wing green spaces between the parking lots and the wharf, at $1.36 million and $1.15 million, respectively.
The Sasaki design team planned to take feedback and finalize a schematic design for approval at an Ad Hoc Committee meeting Oct. 6. The “shovel ready” final design is expected this winter or in spring 2022 with construction starting in spring 2023.
To see the presentation of the Market Landing Park expansion given to the Ad Hoc Committee last week, go to:
www.cityofnewburyport.com/sites/g/files/vyhlif7106/f/pages/2021_0916_adhoc_committee_meeting_3-final-reduced_size.pdf.
