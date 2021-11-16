NEWBURYPORT — City officials presented revenue and expenditure forecasts at a joint meeting of the City Council and School Committee on Tuesday night.
The meeting is mandated per the city charter as a way to review the city's finances ahead of the annual budget process kicking off in January.
Mayor Donna Holaday said the city's long-term AAA credit rating was reaffirmed in May by S&P Global Ratings, demonstrating Newburyport's strengths in economy, financial policies and practices, reserves, available cash, and having a relatively low debt burden.
Ethan Manning, the city's finance director, discussed potential borrowing needs and how much debt service the city could afford in anticipation of a number of capital projects over the next several years.
For fiscal 2023, for example, the city can anticipate Phillips Drive work, roads and sidewalks, and a new West End fire station in the budget.
Other needs – the bulkhead project, a new home for Newburyport Youth Services and the Market Landing Park project – were noted, but would put the city outside the levy limit if included in the regular budget.
This means that the city would have to seek funding through grants, debt exclusion votes, and other sources outside the regular budget for these items.
"If we, as a city, would like to take on all these different projects, we're going to have to be thinking about how to close the gap – in other words, looking at different funding sources," Manning said.
Further into the future, he factored in other capital needs such as the anticipated roof replacement and other renovations at Newburyport High School, and work on the Plummer Spring Road bridge beginning in 2024.
There is also the renovation of the Fire Department headquarters and the Rupert A. Nock Middle School roof repair beginning in 2026.
Manning also cited pension plans for eligible employees and other post-employment benefits as major liabilities.
The city's unfunded liability for pension plans is $48.2 million, which is scheduled to be paid off in fiscal 2039. The city's unfunded liability for other post-employment benefits — retiree health insurance, for example — is $95.6 million, which is scheduled to be paid off in fiscal 2051.
Superintendent Sean Gallagher presented revenue sources for the school district. About 60% of the city's general fund budget goes to the schools.
Special education transportation, tuition and staffing costs remain a challenge for school districts across the state, but Gallagher said the district is constantly looking for ways to bring programs to the district.
If the district can offer more opportunities for students to receive the services they need at school, then the district could eventually save money on out-of-district placements.
For more on the meeting, check Thursday's print edition and www.newburyportnews.com.
