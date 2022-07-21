NEWBURYPORT — With a funding source recently secured for long-awaited renovations to the iconic Bartlet Mall and its Frog Pond, all eyes are on the City Council which has to approve the source for the $2.79 million revitalization project, according to the mayor’s office.
The city’s Community Preservation Commission has approved a $2.6 million bond for the project’s construction costs and the remaining $200,000 or so will be covered by this year’s CPC distribution, according to Kim Turner, special projects manager for the mayor’s office.
“We are hoping that is a conservative number that is going to cover the entire cost of the project and it will not impact the tax burden on residents,” she said, adding a City Council vote could come in September.
The council’s Budget and Finance Committee reviewed the Frog Pond project with Turner last week and will be revisiting it soon, according to Ward 5 City Councilor Jim McCauley.
McCauley went on to call the project “aggressive” and added he was also concerned about its financial sustainability.
A former militia training ground during the Revolutionary War, the historic park is located at the intersection of Pond and High streets. The Bartlet Mall started life as the Town Common in the 1600s and was also used as a farming and industrial site.
The Bartlet Mall Frog Pond sits at the center of the park and was formed by glacial activity. But the surface water was eventually cut off when the Superior Court building was built on the property in 1805, forming a stagnant pond that has seen many years of decline, according to Turner.
“I think I saw a newspaper article from the mid-1800s where the town was considering filling it in, because it was smelly and causing problems. Luckily, they didn’t do that,” she said.
The Frog Pond also has plenty of contaminants remaining in the subsoil, including arsenic, chromium and lead, and Mayor Sean Reardon has made the $2.79 million, Bartlet Mall revitalization project one of his top initiatives.
Turner added the city plans to encapsulate the Frog Pond while also installing an HDPE liner to prevent the phosphorus and the muck from circulating within the water.
“That is causing harmful algal blooms which is why it is so green and so unhealthy. By preventing the phosphorus and the muck from mixing with the water, you are cutting off that food supply for the algae and are already making a better condition,” she said.
Additional sub-circulation has also been recommended to add more oxygen to the 4-foot-deep Frog Pond, Turner said.
The city has also set roughly $126,000 aside in past CPC funds to restore the Frog Pond’s fountain which had to be shut off after being corroded by the water quality in the early to mid-1980s.
“To what I understand, We believe the mechanics of the fountain still work, it is just that there is corrosion and whatnot on the outside. But we just don’t want to turn the fountain on until the problems in the Frog Pond are resolved,” Turner said.
Turner said she would also like to see the city add some flat-bottom skiffs visitors could use to paddle around the Frog Pond when the project is complete.
“We need to clean up the water before we do that but that’s the dream,” she said.
The city was also recently awarded a $300,000 state grant to build an inclusive playground to replace the current play area at the Bartlet Mall, which is something advocates for special needs children have been working on for many years, Turner said.
Turner added she is hoping the three Bartlet Mall projects’ permitting process will be completed over the winter, with construction itself being conducted next summer and fall.
“Bartlet Mall is our history, it is where we came from. We would love to get it all done in the same time frame but the hope is that it will be done before winter,” she said.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
