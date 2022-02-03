NEWBURYPORT — The city is looking at applying for a $3 million grant through the U.S. Economic Development Administration’s Travel Tourism and Outdoor Recreation program to cover nearly half of the work needed to repair the central waterfront bulkhead.
The bureau has allocated $750 million from funding it has received through the American Rescue Plan Act to its Travel Tourism and Outdoor Recreation program.
During a presentation to the City Council on Monday night, the city’s senior project manager, Geordie Vining, said, “The bulkhead is the infrastructure that establishes the edge between the Merrimack River and the boardwalk, Market Landing Park and the central waterfront.”
Though the infrastructure is critical to the city, it is not necessarily something of which most people are aware he explained.
“If it was abandoned, theoretically, the Merrimack River would quickly erode away this whole portion of the central waterfront,” Vining said, referencing the city’s beloved waterfront boardwalk and park area.
In December, GEI Consultants provided a 75% design cost estimate of the project at approximately $6 million with a contingency.
The project would repair and replace the 45-year-old bulkhead and steel pilings, which have been significantly deteriorating over the years.
An inspection last summer revealed that anchor bolts in the central embayment’s bulkhead, which hold the sheet piles up, have started to corrode and break off in recent years, for example.
The harbormaster has been monitoring this issue every three months since so that interim repairs can be completed, if necessary.
Vining also showed photos of the old, steel mooring piles, which have been corroding and breaking underwater. These piles anchor the seasonal floats for visiting boaters.
“The repairs primarily consist of driving new fiber-reinforced polymer (FRP) sheet piles in front of the old system and infilling between them and the old sheet piles with concrete, which will encapsulate the old steel and arrest its corrosion,” Vining wrote in his memorandum to the council.
The city also plans to raise the bulkhead’s concrete cap by approximately 18 inches, bringing it to a height of 10 feet as a way to address sea level rise.
In 2014, the city secured funding and completed Phase 1 of the bulkhead repair project, making repairs to the fish pier on the east side of the waterfront and the transportation docks on the west side, or the sections considered then to be in the worst condition.
Phase 2 of the project has long been known to be a high priority for the city, but it has been deferred the last eight years due to other capital needs.
Should the city be awarded the grant through the U.S. Economic Development Administration’s Travel Tourism and Outdoor Recreation program, officials must also provide documentation of a 20% match authorization and commitment.
An order, introduced to the council Monday and co-sponsored by Ward 2 Councilor Jennie Donahue and Ward 1 Councilor Sharif Zeid, seeks to appropriate $600,000 for the project to serve as the local contribution should the city be awarded this grant.
The council referred the order to the Committee on Budget & Finance and Committee of the Whole for further discussion.
Councilor at large Afroz Khan asked about the long-term vision for the bulkhead. Vining said that marine engineers estimate that once the bulkhead is repaired and stabilized, it could last approximately 50 years.
Ward 6 Councilor Byron Lane asked why the city waited so long to move forward with this project.
“This project was deferred only because of concerns about the lack of funding, given all the other priorities in the city and again, lack of ability to secure more funding outside the city,” planning director Andy Port said, explaining how other projects were prioritized based on urgency.
“It’s difficult to fund all projects at once, so some of these things, unfortunately, get deferred, and this was one of them,” he said.
Lane also asked if combined sewer overflows had any impact on the corrosion of the bulkhead.
Vining noted that studies of the corrosion have been conducted over the years, but CSOs did not appear to be a factor.
“A common answer is electrolysis in the water, electric current in the water coming from boats and other sources,” he said. “It’s a little hard to tell, but in general, these systems are vulnerable when they’re made of steel and they’re exposed to oxygen.
“They’re just vulnerable to corrosion and they can’t last more than a few decades, which is one reason why we’re looking to use different materials to shore up the whole system,” he continued.
The city also plans to apply for additional grants to support this project.
To watch a recording of the presentation or access documents related to the project from Monday’s council packet, visit www.cityofnewburyport.com/city-council/events/306916.
