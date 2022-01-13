NEWBURYPORT — The Health Department will host a drive-thru COVID-19 home test kit distribution event Saturday at the Department of Public Services complex, 16A Perry Way.
More than 5,000 free rapid antigen test kits, which include two tests per kit, will be distributed to Newburyport residents only on a first-come, first-served basis.
The event begins at 10 a.m. and will run until 2 p.m., or until all the tests are gone.
The test will be limited to one kit (two tests) per person in a household, with a maximum of five kits (10 tests) per household.
Not all members of the household will need to be present for the distribution, but the Health Department asks residents to be conscientious of their fellow neighbors by taking only what is allowed based on their household.
Proof of residency — a driver’s license, bill or other identification that shows a Newburyport address — will be checked before vehicles are permitted to enter the DPS complex.
Test kits have also been distributed to the Newburyport Housing Authority, James Steam Mill and Heritage House — all of which will distribute directly to their residents.
The Health Department is working with other municipal departments to ensure that the tests are distributed to residents with the greatest need. Tests will not be distributed from the Health Department, so residents are asked to refrain from calling to ask if any are available.
To learn more, visit www.cityofnewburyport.com/covid-19/pages/covid-19-testing.
The Health Department has also been hosting free COVID-19 antigen testing clinics at the Harbormaster Department, 27R Water St.
Clinics will be held by appointment only Thursday, Jan. 13, 2 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.; Tuesday, Jan. 18, noon to 3 p.m.; and Thursday, Jan. 20, 2 to 5:30 p.m.
To make an appointment, visit www.signupgenius.com/go/10c0d4fa9ae2da1fac16-newburyport3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.