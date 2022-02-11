NEWBURYPORT — No one was hurt when a Department of Public Services truck salting icy roads on Plum Island caught fire last night, according to the Newburyport Fire Department.
Two engines responded to the area of 71st St., around 10:30 p.m. after the driver called that his truck's engine compartment was ablaze.
Fire Chief Christopher LeClaire said it took between 10 and 15 minutes to put out the fire. What caused it may never be learned with LeClaire saying there was likely too much damage to the truck. Possible fire causes include: an overheated engine; or leaking gas or oil that ignited.
The fire was contained to the truck and the driver managed to get out and call for help without getting hurt, LeClaire added.
DPS Director Anthony Furnari said the city will be renting a plow truck for the rest of the season seeing that it may take time to replace it.
"We are contacting our insurance provider to see what we can recoup," Furnari said.
