NEWBURYPORT — The We=NBPT Fall Festival returns Saturday after a yearlong hiatus, bringing together the city’s performers, artisans and restaurants for a community event.
People of all ages are invited, rain or shine, from noon to 9 p.m. at Newburyport Brewing Co., 4 New Pasture Road.
Michael Bernier, a local musician and emcee behind Evolvement Music who calls himself the “master of ceremonies and happiness” for the event, created We=NBPT about five years ago as a series of fall and winter festivals focused on “strictly showcasing the creatives that live in or call Newburyport their home,” he said.
Though there are many events that bring local artists together, this one is all about Newburyport, which Bernier said is full of talent that deserves to be spotlighted.
“We, together, are Newburyport,” he said, explaining the name.
Revenue from the festival goes directly to city-based service organizations.
For the fall festival, the proceeds are used to purchase nonperishable food, which is then donated to The Salvation Army at 40 Water St.
For the winter festival, which takes places at The Tannery Marketplace, the money is used to purchase winter clothing for Community Service of Newburyport.
“It’s really wonderful to know that we are generating these funds,” Bernier said. “The money isn’t getting lost into the wind at a nonprofit organization. We’re actually working with nonprofits that bring product in and give it directly to the people in need.”
“We assume that everyone here in Newburyport has money, but that’s really not the case,” he said, explaining why these organizations exist to help those in need.
“We’re doing (something) positive; people are supporting it and we’re having a great time doing it,” Bernier said, adding that he is especially excited after not being able to host the festival last year amid COVID-19 concerns.
Chris Webb, co-founder of Newburyport Brewing Co., also shared his excitement.
“The brewery is thrilled to host such a fun, family-friendly festival showcasing all the creative talent in our wonderful city,” he said.
The musical acts include Sara Wheeler, Doug Baker, Unnamed Colors, Still on the Vine, Asa Leighton, Rockwood Taylor and Mostly Young.
Artists, artisans and vendors include Sand & Flag, Patrick Pollard Art, Enjoy Your Life Brand, Equestre Collection, Riverside Yoga and Massage, and Anchor Stone Deck Pizza.
Tickets are $10. Children can attend for free. To learn more or to purchase tickets, visit www.facebook.com/events/4309449949137463.
