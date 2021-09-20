SALISBURY — The Civil War Roundtable of the Merrimack meets Oct. 13 at 7:30 p.m. at the Hilton Senior Center, 42 Lafayette Road.
The meeting will include a presentation by Robert Girardi, “The Civil War Generals: Comrades, Peers, Rivals in Their Own Words.”
Girardi is the former president of the Civil War Round Table of Chicago and the author of several books on the Civil War. All are welcome and admission is free.
For more information, visit www.cwrtmerrimack.org.
