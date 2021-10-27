SALISBURY — The Civil War Roundtable of the Merrimack will meet at 7:30 P.M. on Wednesday, Nov. 10 at the Hilton Senior Center, 42 Lafayette Road.
The November meeting will include a presentation by Bill Hallett entitled “American Civil War: Crucible of American Christmas.” He will discuss how the Civil War period informed many of the Christmas customs still practiced today.
All are welcome and admission is free.
For more information about the CWRTM, visit www.cwrtmerrimack.org.
