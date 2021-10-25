NEWBURYPORT — “Clara Barton: A One Woman Play” will be presented in person Nov. 2 at 7 p.m. at Newburyport Public Library.
Clara Barton’s life was dedicated to helping others. She raised warehouses full of food, medicine and clothing during the Civil War, and then courageously went to the front to nurse the wounded and dying. She founded the American Red Cross in 1881 at age 59 and led it for the next 23 years.
Those attending can join living performer Sheryl Faye as she brings Barton to life. Faye has a bachelor of fine arts in acting from Emerson College and performs 11 one-woman plays throughout New England.
Registration is not required for this program. Face masks are required.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.