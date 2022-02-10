In the Feb. 10 story, “State DOT presents Salisbury’s new North End Blvd. plan,” the proposed project cost was reported as $2.3 million.
The reporting was based on numbers listed on the state’s project information webpage. However, according to Salisbury Town Manager Neil Harrington, that number dates to estimated costs in 2013. Harrington said construction costs have risen since 2013 and the project could have a higher price tag once it begins.
Project Manager Eric Nova said in an email to The Daily News that, since the project is in the preliminary stages, it is to early for the state to determine potential project costs.
“Until MassDOT gets much closer to final design, which will be several months away, there will not even be any estimates made regarding potential cost,” Nova said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.