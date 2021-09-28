SWAMPSCOTT -- At least seven people were arrested Tuesday after a group of climate activists chained themselves to a pink boat outside Gov. Charlie Baker's home, blocking his driveway and describing their action as placing him "under citizen's arrest."
Pictures posted to social media by the group Extinction Rebellion Boston show the words "CLIMATE EMERGENCY" on the boat and State Police officers at the scene.
"Why are we blocking @CharlieBakerMA's driveway with a big pink boat? Because, at every single turn, he chooses to make his fossil fuel buddies rich, endanger the health of communities, and send us all hurtling into climate apocalypse," the group wrote on Twitter. They cited Baker's veto early this year of a climate bill, which ultimately did become law with his support, the construction of a state-permitted natural gas compressor station in Weymouth, and plans for a methane-burning power plant in Peabody.
Baker's office did not comment on the group's claims or whether Baker was home at the time, instead referring an inquiry to the State Police. A public schedule for Baker was not released Tuesday.
At least seven demonstrators were arrested, including six who were chained to the boat and another who was on top of of it, according to a police spokesperson. They face disorderly conduct and trespassing charges and are expected to be arraigned in Lynn District Court later Tuesday.
State Police spokesperson David Procopio said the protestors "blocked a public roadway in Swampscott by chaining themselves to a large boat that they trailered to the front of the governor's residence," and troopers trained "in civil disturbance response cut the devices holding the protestors to the boat and took them into custody" after the group did not comply with police orders to unchain themselves.
In addition to signing the bill committing the state to net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, Baker is trying to forge a multi-state compact to reduce carbon emissions from the transportation sector.
