NEWBURYPORT — The Rev. Joel Grossman and Ted Jones, co-hosts of Newburyport Community Media’s new monthly show, “Lifting Your Spirit,” will appear Thursday on “The Morning Show.”
Grossman is an interfaith minister, director of spiritual services for Constellation Hospice and provider of spiritual coaching. Jones is a meditation instructor at North Shore Insight Meditation Center, and a workshop leader exploring the intersection of Buddhist and Christian meditation traditions.
Host Mary Jacobsen will speak with Grossman and Jones about their plans for the show as well as their own spiritual journeys.
Topics to be explored include the relationship between religious faith and spirituality; spirituality as an aid in coping with challenging times; whether this life is the end; the intersection of Buddhism and Christianity; and who Grossman and Jones see as their spiritual mentors.
“Lifting Your Spirit” airs every third Wednesday of the month at 11:30 a.m. on Channel 8. Afterward, the show is available at NCMHub.org (click the YouTube icon, then click “Playlist” and scroll down) or the Sound Cloud (click the cloud icon).
For information about Grossman’s donation-based spiritual coaching, visit www.spiritualjourneysupport.com.
“The Morning Show” airs Thursday at 9 a.m. on Channel 9 and WJOP FM 96.3, and livestreams on YouTube (at NCMHub.org). After broadcast, click “Playlist” on YouTube and scroll down.
