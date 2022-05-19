AMESBURY — Coffee chain owner and former Navy SEAL Sal DeFranco announced last week he will be challenging state Sen. Barry Finegold, D-Andover, for the Second Essex and Middlesex District seat this fall.
After a recent reconfiguration of the district maps based on the 2020 Census, Second Essex and Middlesex District will stretch into Amesbury and Merrimac. It also will cover Andover, Tewksbury and Wilmington as well as sections of Haverhill (wards 1–7) and North Andover (precincts 1-6).
DeFranco, 36, co-owns Battle Grounds Coffee, with locations in Haverhill and Newburyport, with his wife, Dana DeFranco.
“Service has always been a part of my life,” Sal DeFranco said.
DeFranco, who has never run for office before, went on to say that he would bring a fresh perspective to Beacon Hill, a perspective built on his “real world” experience as a business owner and veteran.
“I think residents in the district are excited not to have a career politician in office and are looking for fresh energy in the Legislature,” DeFranco said.
Finegold, according to his campaign webpage, was elected in 2018 to represent the Second Essex and Middlesex District, which includes Andover, Dracut, Lawrence and Tewksbury, a seat he previously held from 2010 to 2015. He now serves as chair of the Joint Committee on Election Laws and chair of the Joint Committee on Advanced Information Technology, the Internet, and Cybersecurity.
“I’m going to continue to bring hard working common sense leadership to the district,” Finegold said, in an email to The Daily News of Newburyport.
Battle Grounds Coffee first opened on Washington Street in Haverhill back in 2015. Its second location opened in July 2021 on Pleasant Street in Newburyport. The company also has a roasting and manufacturing facility in Methuen.
DeFranco said should he win the election, his priorities would include improving the regional economy, increasing public safety, strengthening education and obtaining more resources to help end what he called the area’s “mental health crisis.”
He also declared people were tired of the current polarized political landscape and would be the best candidate to end that divide.
“People are ready to go back to unity,” he said. “Now we are so divided. It’s not healthy, it’s not good for anybody.”
DeFranco is scheduled to hold a campaign event Monday, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., at Maria’s Family Restaurant on Essex Street in Haverhill — an event he called an opportunity for residents to get to know him and what he stands for.
Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
