NEWBURYPORT — Roughly a year after Plum Island Coffee Roasters served its last cup of coffee from its waterfront location off Merrimac Street, the business is returning — sort of.
Former coffee shop owner Bruce Vogel, an at-large city councilor, is retiring the name of his Market Square coffee shop, Souffles, and replacing it with Plum Island Coffee.
The name switch, according to Vogel, is in response to "overwhelming community support" and to reflect PICR’s long legacy.
“For the past 10 years, I’ve committed myself to delivering the best-tasting coffee and friendliest staff across Newburyport,” Vogel said. “I’m thrilled to bring the Plum Island Coffee name back to the local community and I remain dedicated to re-creating an atmosphere that celebrates coffee, conversation and connections among friends and neighbors."
To celebrate the name switch, anyone buying any kind of drink Feb. 19 will get a second one free.
Plum Island Coffee Roasters was a fixture in the Newburyport community since it opened in 2005. It closed amongst much acrimony in April 2021, after a protracted battle between Vogel and former landlord New England Development. The local real estate giant declined to extend Vogel's lease in order to bring in "Luchos" a Mexican-style cantina.
The expected eatery is owned by The Fleury Group of restaurants which includes Wally’s, The Goat and Bernie’s Beach Bar, all in Hampton, New Hampshire; and the Green Room in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.
As recently as 2020, Vogel owned three coffee shops in town, the Commune Cafe on Pleasant Street, Souffles, and Plum Island Coffee Roasters. Commune Cafe closed after Vogel was unable to reach a lease agreement with the building owner. Battle Grounds Coffee opened there in July 2021.
Now as Plum Island Coffee, the coffeehouse serves PICR’s large numbers of varietals and blends, as well as naturally flavored coffee offered by Souffles. Additionally, Plum Island Coffee will feature a selection of fresh baked goods, including a large number of gluten-free choices, according to Vogel.
