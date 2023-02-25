NEWBURY — Local elders shared fun and fellowship at the inaugural Coffee with a Cop session recently held at the Senior Center.
The event was hosted by Police Chief Patty Fisher and her department in cooperation with Council on Aging Director Cindy Currier. The program's aim is to break down barriers between local law enforcement and the residents they serve by providing opportunities to engage with each other in an informal setting, Fisher said.
Strengthening relationships between police and residents builds trust and makes it less overwhelming when faced with a vulnerable incident or a crime that requires police involvement.
People who participate in Coffee with a Cop programs report feeling more confident in calling police when they need help. “It's easier to call Officer Patty or Officer Steve or Officer Caitlin than it is to call a blank police department,” Fisher said.
For the first session, officers talked with seniors about scam prevention – in particular, the so-called "grandparent scam," which typically involves an older person receiving a phone call from someone pretending to be their grandchild.
The callers then say they have been arrested or are in some kind of trouble that requires financial help. These scammers also say they do not want to tell their parents for fear of getting in trouble, thus preying on a grandparent’s love and concern for a grandchild.
“Community initiatives are really important to me,” the chief said.
Fisher plans to hold Coffee with a Cop sessions on the third Wednesday of each month at 10 a.m. at the Senior Center, located on the first floor at 12 Kent Way, #101.
Fisher was pleased to have 12 residents show up for the first session and hopes the number of participants grows.
“The officers had a blast; the seniors had a blast. It went over even better than we could have anticipated,” she told the Select Board at its meeting.
Coffee with a Cop, a national program founded in Hawthorne, California, in 2011, is considered one of the most successful community policing programs in the country. Sessions are held in all 50 states as well as in Canada, Europe, Australia, Africa and Latin America.
In other news, Town Administrator Tracy Blais reports that a new Council on Aging van has been ordered and should arrive in approximately nine months.
She also wanted to inform residents that the town is investigating an opportunity to regionalize animal care and control services with Boxford, Ipswich and Rowley.
In the meantime, any animal-related issues should be brought to the attention of the police dispatch office. Blais also reminded residents that free COVID-19 test kits are available in the Board of Health office, 12 Kent Way.
Select Board member, Gerry Heavey mentioned that as part of a discussion of fiscal 2024 during a recent Triton District Communications Committee meeting, it was announced that a preliminary draft of the proposed spending plan forecasts that the district will need $2.5 million more than this year’s budget.
Heavey cautioned that the number was subject to change once Gov. Maura Healey votes on the state budget in March.
