Name: Michael Colburn
Age: 44
Education: Graduate of Triton Regional High School.
Address: 5 Caitlin Circle.
Occupation: Owner of 5 Elements Property Maintenance, Inc.
Previous elected and/or volunteer experience: Salisbury Lions Club President, Charter Review Committee, Master Plan Committee, Conservation Commission, Parks and Recreation Commissioner, Vice President, Salisbury Baseball, Softball League.
How long have you been in town? 30 years.
Why are you running? My family’s history dates back to the founding of Salisbury. I have a desire, and fire to help keep our town incredible. I wake up everyday with that fire, leading the next generation of leaders is my goal, bringing new people into our boards and commissions to help all voices to be heard. Working hard to make sure parks are ready for youth sports, encouraging participation in community involvement and civic projects, such as the rail trail, also projects like the Police Station patio build. Most importantly I have joined town boards to insure I have the knowledge and experience to lead. I am ready to step up and work even harder for my friends and neighbors. It is time for new energy, it is time for new leadership, I look forward to bringing that passion to Town Hall.
What are the top three issues facing Salisbury at this moment and why? 1. The first issue facing this wonderful community is the loss of green space, large dense multi-unit developments in historically residential areas of town not only burden our resources, but also create a less desirable town to live in.
2. We also have a history of inadequate road maintenance that have lead to a frustrated population that just want the ability to drive on a safe road.
3. The third issue is the difficulty balancing the needs of our parks without any type of consistent budget. Our families, seniors, and residents deserve parks that are safe, clean, and fun. The over development of town only magnifies these three issues even further. We need a balanced approach to growth that includes both commercial and affordable residential development.
What is your biggest fear for Salisbury’s future? My biggest fear is that Salisbury is going to turn into a city, but what may be worse than that is the slow decay of Salisbury’s history. It is time to clean up Ocean Front South, it is time to clean up the gateways to our town. We are living in a beautiful community with amazing resources and I will put all my energy into preserving and strengthening them for generations to come.
