SALISBURY — A familiar face will be sworn in as the newest member of the Board of Selectmen this week after Michael Colburn received the most votes in a three-way race Tuesday.
The Caitlin Circle resident and Salisbury Lions Club president won his first bid for a selectman seat in a tight race for two seats with incumbents Freeman Condon of Forest Road and Lafayette Road resident Ronalee Ray-Parrott.
Colburn earned 968 votes in the town election while Ray-Parrott received 859, leaving Condon the odd man out with 441 votes.
Colburn said he was honored to have served on the board with Ray-Parrott.
"This was a dream for my dad and now it is mine," he said. "I'm just trying my best to be honest and humble with people."
Colburn also holds a seat on the Conservation Commission and said he must speak with Town Manager Neil Harrington to see if he can continue to serve on the commission.
Ray-Parrott will now serve her third three-year term on the board while Condon was running to serve a fourth term.
Ray-Parrott believes voters saw how dedicated she and Colburn are in working for the town.
"It's incredibly important for people to see just how hard you will work for this town," she said. "A lot of people complain and don't act but we're not that kind of people."
School Committee
Another political newcomer, Dr. Victoria Vatcher of Ferry Road, looked to unseat an incumbent in the race for a Salisbury seat on the Triton Regional School Committee.
Salisbury is joined by Newbury and Rowley in the Triton Regional School District. Although election results were not available from the other two towns by The Daily News' press time, Vatcher received 653 votes in Salisbury to 561 for fellow Ferry Road resident and School Committee member Erin Berger.
Vatcher said she was excited to have won in her hometown.
"If things become official, I will be excited to represent Salisbury especially, but also everybody in the Triton community," she said.
Newcomer Stephanie Vaccaro received 475 votes in Salisbury to 437 votes for School Committee incumbent Paul Lees of Rowley. Matthew Landers, who ran uncontested for a Newbury seat on the committee, received 742 votes in Salisbury.
Town moderator
Jerry Klima of Second Street on Ring's Island will serve a fourth three-year term as town moderator after receiving 993 votes in an uncontested race.
Ballot questions
Voters approved a pair of ballot questions Tuesday.
The first question asked if the town should pay half the health insurance premium for the surviving widow and dependents of an insured firefighter who is killed or died from injuries while on duty. The vote was 1,083 to 226 in favor.
The second question asked if the town should pay half the health insurance premium for the surviving widow and dependents of an insured police officer. The vote was 1,069 to 242 in favor.
Salisbury has 7,075 registered voters out of a population of 9,236 people.
Town Clerk Melinda Morrison said voter turnout was especially busy in the morning as 439 residents cast their votes by 10 a.m.
