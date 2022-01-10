NEWBURYPORT — The City Council and School Committee voted jointly Monday to elect Steven Cole to an interim position on the committee through December 2023.
Cole, who has served more than 17 years on the committee, fills a vacancy created when former member Sean Reardon was sworn in as mayor Jan. 3. The city charter prohibits anyone from holding two municipal positions at a time.
The vote Monday took place nearly 18 years after Cole was first elected, also via a joint meeting of the council and committee. In March 2004, Cole replaced the late Victoria Pearson.
He was reelected to the committee in 2005, 2009, 2013 and 2017. In November, Cole missed reelection by approximately 20 votes.
Of the six candidates on the ballot, Cole came in fourth behind newcomers Sarah Hall and Juliet Walker, and incumbent Brian Callahan. They each secured four-year terms.
On Monday, Cole received 10 votes between the two elected bodies — from council President Heather Shand; Ward 2 Councilor Jennie Donahue; Ward 6 Councilor Byron Lane; Councilors at large Bruce Vogel, Afroz Khan and Ed Cameron; and committee members Hall, Walker, Bruce Menin and Sheila Reardon Spalding.
Cole was one of three candidates considered for the interim role. Daniel Blair and Gregory Kulowiec also sent in their resumes last week and interviewed before the council and committee Monday.
Blair, who also ran unsuccessfully ran for a committee seat last fall — coming in fifth out of the six candidates on the ballot — received six votes for the interim position.
Voting for him were Ward 1 Councilor Sharif Zeid, Ward 4 Councilor Christine Wallace, Ward 5 Councilor Jim McCauley, Councilor at large Mark Wright, committee member Callahan and Mayor Sean Reardon, who doubles as the committee's chair.
Gregory Kulowiec, the technology director for the Triton Regional School District and an independent educational technology consultant, received a vote from Councilor at large Connie Preston.
Reardon and the other elected officials thanked all three candidates for stepping up to apply for the position and encouraged Blair and Kulowiec to consider running for the committee in the future.
More from this meeting, as well as details from the regular City Council meeting, will be reported in Wednesday's print edition and at www.newburyportnews.com.
