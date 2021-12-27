WEST NEWBURY — The Lower Merrimack Valley Regional Collaborative will host three community COVID-19 vaccination clinics with first, second and booster doses available.
The clinics will take place at the Town Office Building Annex, 381 Main St., today, Jan. 3 and Jan. 10. Appointments are available between 5 and 8:30 p.m.
First, second and booster doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen COVID-19 vaccines will be available for all eligible age groups.
First and second doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech pediatric vaccine — the same vaccine administered to adults, but at a lower dosage — will be administered to those ages 5 to 11 with a signed consent form from a parent or guardian.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends anyone ages 5 and older get the vaccine to stop the spread of COVID-19 as cases continue to rise with the omicron variant.
The CDC recommends that those who have completed a full Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna regimen seek out a booster shot six months after their second dose, and that those who received a Janssen dose seek a booster shot two months after their initial vaccination.
People can check if they are eligible for a booster by visiting mass.gov/BoosterCheck.
Vaccines are free. Insurance is not required. People will be required to wear masks and maintain physical distance in accordance with current state guidelines regarding clinics.
To make an appointment, visit https://home.color.com/vaccine/register/amesbury.
The collaborative is made up of Amesbury, Georgetown, Groveland, Merrimac, Newbury, Newburyport, Rowley, Salisbury and West Newbury.
