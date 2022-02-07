We have all heard it constantly over the years: the real estate market is on fire: seller’s market; low mortgage rates; no supply; multiple offers, etc. What we have experienced in the real estate market over the last few years is not your normal low supply-high demand occurrence. It has been on steroids and still is.
Newburyport is on a tear and it’s been a perfect storm: lowest inventory ever; highest demand ever; historic low mortgage rates; buyers moving away from Greater Boston; high quality of new construction being offered; and a great place to call home. And we have all heard various stories of many multiple offers on properties going above asking price, buyers waiving home inspections, waiving appraisals and a new trend —
Real estate sales
|year # sold
|days on market aver
buyers adding escalation clauses to their offers (an escalation clause states that the buyer will pay a certain amount above the highest offer the seller receives with a ceiling cap). Some of these clauses have caused selling prices to exceed 10% of asking. This strong housing market has led to continuous sales records.
NEWBURYPORT REAL ESTATE SALES
Single family condo
Days on Avg Days on Avg
Year #Sold market Price # Sold market Price
2012 183 129 $472,474 127 111 $335,333
2013 187 94 $552,987 142 73 $348,719
2014 178 82 $587,791 163 68 $343,290
2015 192 78 $596,386 143 82 $372,582
2016 200 90 $598,948 152 67 $397,836
2017 180 76 $664,974 166 57 $468,936
2018 207 63 $671,597 155 50 $494,527
2019 241 61 $758,015 185 54 $540,375
2020 208 50 $821,452 165 43 $546,239
2021 186 30 $943,383 168 30 $586,184
Numbers don’t lie. This current market is crushing records. For single family last year, the average selling price was 14.84% over 2020 with the lowest days on market ever. And for the first time ever the average selling price was OVER the average asking price. Also, behind the raw numbers; of the 186 sold, 133 received asking price or over and 22 were over by at least 10%. The condo market also performed well with the sale price eclipsing asking, and of the 168 sold, 141 received asking price or over and 20 were over by at least 10%. And look at the past 6 years…single family average is up 57% and condos are up 47%.
On a side note, an indirect result of low inventory and the effects of Covd-19 is the amount of home improvement work that has been created on existing properties…complete guts to small additions. As people can not find a place to move to, they stay put and improve their existing property. I noticed this past year over 45 dumpsters and construction sites in the south end alone.
As for the present year, I am confident that properties will see another 10-12% increase. At the time of this writing there are only 14 properties on the market in Newburyport; not a balanced market at all. A more balanced market in January would have the neighborhood of about 65 properties on the market. It will be another year of being a seller’s market.
Let me leave you with this thought…in May there was a house that received 21 offers after an open house. Good story for one buyer, but what happened to the other 20 buyers?
Bill Barrows has been a
Realtor for 28 years & can
be reached at
