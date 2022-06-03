Editor’s note: This column presents very important youth perspective for everyone — especially graduating high school and college seniors. First appearing in February 2021 as one in a continuing series of guest opinions about fostering environmental stewardship, these messages are noteworthy. The series is coordinated by ACES, the Alliance of Climate and Environmental Stewards.
Riley McLoy, Class of 2024
Everything that I love to do takes place in the outdoors, from playing sports and going skiing, to relaxing on the beach and traveling. Being active outside allows for a release from the stress of school, and gives a break from technology. It’s really easy to glance at your phone, and then realize you have been looking at it for an hour. Especially with COVID-19, people are inside more than ever and have less keeping them from those distractions. We are having less breaks from stress, and social media. But even though restrictions make it hard to be active, it’s really important that we get outdoors, for our mental health and overall happiness. That is why it is essential that we take care of our environment, because if we don’t, we will lose all of the amazing opportunities it gives us.
Caleb Bradshaw, Class of 2024
For me, being outdoors is a huge part of my life. It is in most of the sports and passions I pursue. Fortunately, everything that I need is right out my backdoor, making it easy to try new things and embrace being outside. But what if you don’t have easy access to a town park? Or a local trail system? Finding a place to go can be hard for people looking to get away from society and into the outdoors. In the past year, COVID-19 has shed some light on the ways we view outdoor recreation. Health officials are advising against traveling far for outdoor activities, so people have come up with simple and easy ways of getting out of the house to take in some fresh air. Walking, running, cycling, and hiking are all great ways of getting outdoors at a time when people need it the most.
Lucas Daignault, Class of 2022
As we enter into a necessary “green reset,” it is imperative that youth begin to take ownership of the movement so that they can continue it.
Schools are where the spirit of the green reset can and must be fostered. Many actions can be taken in order to encourage stewardship; for instance, local field studies, the connection of sciences with other classes, the promotion of these issues by parents and other adults, and the promotion of jobs and internships with organizations hoping to further the cause of environmentalism.
Local field studies, in my opinion, are by far the most important piece. Students are more likely to pick up on and get involved in an issue that they can organically discover as opposed to one learned in a classroom. Having students naturally pick up on the importance and urgency of the task at hand would go a great way to the eventual passing of the torch.
This column was coordinated by ACES youth corps member, Caleb Bradshaw. To share any comments or questions, please send an email to acesnewburyport@gmail.com. To learn more about ACES and its Youth Leadership Initiative, visit website https://www.aces-alliance.org.
