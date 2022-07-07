At the recent June 6, 2022 Educa2on Forum on Social Emo2onal Learning & Cultural Competency presented at the Nock auditorium, several things stood out, but one cri2cal detail warrants a closer look.
Among the many concepts that were presented that evening, superintendent Gallagher seemed par2cularly proud of his “Portrait Of A Graduate” slide show with the words “World Economic Forum” emblazoned across the top, tou2ng the fact that Newburyport public schools modeled many of their own educa2on strategies to align with principles set forth by the World Economic Forum (WEF). Sounds harmless, except it’s obvious from Mr. Gallagher’s presenta2on that he hasn’t done his homework on the WEF and what they actually stand for.
What the superintendent, and others in similar posi2ons, fail to realize is that the WEF’s role on the world stage is slightly more nefarious than they would have you believe. Suffice to say, Dr. Joseph Mercola’s analysis en2tled, “Global Tyranny: Meet The World Economic Forum” gives an easily diges2ble picture of just what it is that Klaus Schwab and his cronies are trying to accomplish with their elite club.
For those unfamiliar, some of the primary aims of the WEF are to usher in “The Great Reset,” or “The New World Order,” an effort to bring society as we know it under complete social control via one digital currency. The WEF believes in the deployment of a one-world government by 2030, at which point “you’ll own nothing and you’ll be happy” (their words, not mine). Under The World Economic Forum’s vision, we’ll be surveilled 24/7 and desirable behaviors (i.e, going along with their agenda) will be incen2vized while others (i.e, resis2ng their agenda) will be punished. Free will and freedom of choice go right out the window. Finally, the WEF promises that our own, God-given human bodies will be part of a great transhumanism experiment where “man will ul2mately be merged with machine” and we will be fundamentally changed from the inside out with gene edi2ng (again, their words, not mine).
Unfortunately, the majority of these things have already been quietly rolled out right under our noses during the past two years of lockdowns and amped-up media hype. We were just too busy looking aber our families, our homes and our businesses to no2ce.
If these claims sound outrageous, one need only look at the mul2ple interviews done by Yuval Noah Harari, lead advisor to Klaus Schwab and one of the most outspoken proponents of transhumanism, for confirma2on on everything highlighted above. And, if you’re s2ll in disbelief, pick up a copy of Klaus Schwab’s own book en2tled, “COVID-19: The Great Reset” for a comprehensive look at where we’ve been over the last two years and what awaits us as a species if we embrace the World Economic Forum’s agenda going forward.
Now, back to the Educa2on Forum from a few weeks ago. While I’m sure the superintendent meant no harm by his presenta2on, I’m also certain that aligning our city’s educa2on strategy with a powerful group of billionaires who want to change the human genome, take all of our stuff and monitor us every second of every day is not what Mr. Gallagher was envisioning for current and future graduates of Newburyport public schools.
Perhaps the superintendent, and others in our city, should do the hard job of researching and educa2ng themselves first before leading a public forum on these topics. The informa2on is out there— one just needs to be willing to start looking in the right places.
Mark Harrington is a resident of Newburyport.
