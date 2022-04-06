The recent “Market of the Moment” article (“Newburyport’s Housing Market Remains Strong, April 4) highlighted some of the extreme trends in the current local housing market, and I want to explain to you what that experience is like from the perspective of a potential buyer.
The graphic accompanying the article revealed that the average sale price in Newburyport for a single-family home is rapidly approaching one million dollars, while the average price for a condo is over half a million dollars, with the average time these properties are on the market at 30 days.
What this means in practical terms for my wife and me is that we don’t even go to Newburyport open houses anymore, despite wanting to live in the community we serve, myself as a local clergy member and she as a farmer who sells her veggies at the Newburyport Farmers’ Market.
We are actively searching for our first home, and a recent experience we had in Amesbury illustrates just how brutal this process has become for a young couple looking to live in the Greater Newburyport area and start a family.
We went to see a small, two-bedroom, one bath on the outskirts of downtown Amesbury. The house is what would be considered a starter home, although the current owner had lived there for her entire adult life. It was a reach for us, and listed at about $50,000 over its assessed value, but we want to remain in this area, and we are trying to follow the advice we get from everyone around us — get our foot in the market, and start building equity.
We spent about half an hour touring the house, with both the listing agent and our own agent in tow. We were both intrigued, but not blown away — aside from not knowing what an inspection might reveal on this 100-year-old-plus house, there was very little living space; the first floor had a small combination living room-dining area jammed in next to a staircase, and the bedrooms upstairs were small.
We immediately began thinking of making an offer, but we wanted some time to think it over, to talk to our parents and our lender before we made the biggest purchase of our lives.
We woke up the next morning to a text from our agent letting us know that an offer had come in, cash, above the asking price, and waiving inspection. The house had been on the market for less than a week and was under contract less than 24 hours after the first and only open house.
My wife and I are fortunate — we have tremendous family support, supportive communities around us who want us here and are doing everything they can to help us, an agent and a lender who like working with us — yet it is beginning to feel like putting down roots in this area and starting a family may be outside of our reach.
Imagine how difficult and overwhelming that must feel for folks without our systemic advantages and privilege as we continue to bemoan the lack of diversity, including economic diversity, in our towns.
We are determined not to give up. We have each dedicated ourselves to serving our local communities in ways we love and find tremendously satisfying.
And for my wife, as a first-generation farmer who grew up in Newbury, her work is a way to push back against the continued disappearance of historic farmland, sold off to make way for homes we cannot hope to afford.
I don’t begrudge the fact that the current housing market is great news for so many, and of course, any seller has a right to sell their house for as much as the market can bear. Nor do I have any easy solutions for the twin nationwide crises of housing availability and income inequality.
I do, however, believe that the housing market shapes the character of our towns and the values we stand for.
The closing paragraph of Bill Barrow’s article recounts the story of one home in Newburyport that received 21 offers after an open house. The article ends with a question, noting that this was a “good story for one buyer, but what happened to the other 20 buyers?”
My question is, who are the teachers, police officers, firefighters, restaurant workers, tradespeople, and yes, farmers and clergy, and other public servants and service providers needed in our towns, who wouldn’t even step foot into the open house?
