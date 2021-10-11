The start of any school year is typically filled with a mix of excitement, cautious optimism and a healthy dose of nerves – all more amplified this year.
As we embrace an ever-changing new normal, it is clear that our education system is critical to our children’s success and well-being. Even in the most challenging of times, the Newburyport Education Foundation has remained steadfast in its mission to generate financial resources and community involvement to enhance education in Newburyport Public Schools.
Among multiple projects funded for 2021, the NEF helped launch the Investment Club at the high school, believed to be the first at a public high school in the state, where students will learn how to analyze market data and investment strategies using real money to purchase real stocks and bonds with a goal of growing the NEF investment account.
The place-based science programs at Nock Middle School are in need of a sustainable plan to provide a safe experience for all students and the NEF has committed to support development of this plan to ensure that our students continue to get out into our community and learn about our waterways and ecosystems.
Innovative new methods of literacy education are a focus to ensure that 90% of students will be reading at grade level by third grade – which included expansion of funding for our Summer Reading Program. The NEF also continues its investment in STEM programming across all grades, including budgets for each school.
We are excited to announce that the NEF’s flagship fundraising event, the annual Lighthouse Auction, will once again be a virtual event. Auction co-Chairs Nicole Nadeau and Kristine Enes have themed this year’s auction “Making Education Shine.”
“While we wish we could gather together in person, this will be our second year of planning a large-scale auction delivered virtually. We’ve had to find new and innovative ways to engage and delight our audience – which we’ve loved to do,” Nadeau said. “Some of our favorite items will once again be offered, like a $500 Medspa visit at Interlocks, an amazing painting by locally renowned artist Ron Emmerling and a full-day tuna fishing charter.”
But this year’s team was hard at work bringing in new auction finds. The auction will also include a silver cuff bracelet imprinted with a vintage Newburyport map, a mountain bike tour, family photo sessions and over 10 vacation homes.
The auction committee is hard at work curating a diverse array of items that will be up for bid.
New this year are a set of dinner parties dubbed Dinners in the Port in which a bidder can opt to purchase literal seat at the table at a set price. Dinner parties will pair a host with a chef, and guests will enjoy a variety of cuisines, such as Indian, prepared by local and auction favorite Afroz Khan.
Longtime NEF supporters Matt and Karyn Khatib, owners of M.K. Benatti Jewelers, are again generously donating amazing raffle prizes that will include three shopping sprees for $3,500, $1,000 and $500. Tickets are $20 each or three for $50.
This year’s virtual weeklong event will run from Nov. 6 through Nov. 13. Raffle winners will be drawn Nov. 14. Funds raised at the auction will support 2021-22 NEF campaigns.
The most salient point for me that drives my volunteerism with the NEF is that there is a gap in spending needed per student in Newburyport. The NEF drives a substantial amount of supplemental funding, which helps to close that gap – and there is a direct correlation to spending per student and student success.
Newburyport is such a special community and the annual auction really brings out the best in everyone. Driving the current and future successes of our kids is what it’s all about.
Generous sponsors to date include: Our Presenting Sponsor — Institution for Savings, College Ignite, Helium Design, American Renaissance, Children’s Health Care, Realty One Group NEST, Nate Shepherd of the Fieldstone Foundation, Eastern Bank, Johnson O’Connor Feron & Carucci LLP, Matter, Iron Tree, Walmart, Hero Coating, New England Wine and Spirits, Merlin Wave, Port Wealth Management, Appleton Eye Associates, Hero Coatings, Tomlinson & Hatch, LLC, Riverside Pediatrics, UFP Technologies, Neat and Sweet Cleaning, Kane Contract Group and 2 Penn Painting and Roofing.
To learn more, or purchase raffle tickets, please visit www.NewburyportEF.org.
The NEF is a 501©(3) nonprofit organization with the mission to generate financial resources and community involvement to enhance education in Newburyport Public Schools. For more information about sponsorship, volunteer opportunities or about the work we do, visit www.newburyportef.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.