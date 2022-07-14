At the recent June 6 education forum on social emotional learning and cultural competency presented at the Nock auditorium, several things stood out, but one critical detail warrants a closer look.
Among the many concepts that were presented that evening, Superintendent [Sean] Gallagher seemed particularly proud of his “Portrait of a Graduate” slide show with the words “World Economic Forum” emblazoned across the top, touting the fact that Newburyport Public Schools modeled much of their own education on strategies to align with principles set forth by the World Economic Forum (WEF).
Sounds harmless, except it’s obvious from Mr. Gallagher’s presentation that he hasn’t done his homework on the WEF and what they actually stand for.
What the superintendent, and others in similar positions, fail to realize is that the WEF’s role on the world stage is slightly more nefarious than they would have you believe.
Suffice to say, Dr. Joseph Mercola’s analysis titled “Global Tyranny: Meet The World Economic Forum” gives an easily digestible picture of just what it is that Klaus Schwab and his cronies are trying to accomplish with their elite club.
For those unfamiliar, some of the primary aims of the WEF are to usher in “The Great Reset,” or “The New World Order,” an effort to bring society as we know it under complete social control via one digital currency.
The WEF believes in the deployment of a one-world government by 2030, at which point “you’ll own nothing and you’ll be happy” (their words, not mine).
Under the World Economic Forum’s vision, we’ll be surveilled 24/7 and desirable behaviors (i.e, going along with their agenda) will be incentivized while others (i.e, resisting their agenda) will be punished.
Free will and freedom of choice go right out the window. Finally, the WEF promises that our own God-given human bodies will be part of a great transhumanism experiment where “man will ultimately be merged with machine” and we will be fundamentally changed from the inside out with gene editing (again, their words, not mine).
Unfortunately, the majority of these things have already been quietly rolled out right under our noses during the past two years of lockdowns and amped-up media hype. We were just too busy looking after our families, our homes and our businesses to notice.
If these claims sound outrageous, one need only look at the multiple interviews done by Yuval Noah Harari, lead adviser to Klaus Schwab and one of the most outspoken proponents of transhumanism, for confirmation on everything highlighted above.
And, if you’re still in disbelief, pick up a copy of Klaus Schwab’s own book titled “COVID-19: The Great Reset” for a comprehensive look at where we’ve been over the last two years and what awaits us as a species if we embrace the World Economic Forum’s agenda going forward.
Now, back to the education forum from a few weeks ago. While I’m sure the superintendent meant no harm by his presentation, I’m also certain that aligning our city’s education strategy with a powerful group of billionaires who want to change the human genome, take all of our stuff and monitor us every second of every day is not what Mr. Gallagher was envisioning for current and future graduates of Newburyport Public Schools.
Perhaps the superintendent, and others in our city, should do the hard job of researching and educating themselves first before leading a public forum on these topics. The information is out there – one just needs to be willing to start looking in the right places.
Mark Harrington is a resident of Newburyport.
