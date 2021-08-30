The state has approved an in-season adjustment to the commercial black sea bass fishery that will provide more open fishing days and higher catch limits.
The in-season adjustments, approved by the state Marine Fisheries Advisory Commission based on recommendations by the state Division of Marine Fisheries, represent the first adjustments in commercial fishing limits for the directed hook and line and pot fishery for black sea bass since 2017.
Since 2017, Massachusetts’s share of the annual commercial black sea bass quota, allocated by the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission, has increased 32%.
Effective Aug. 30, according to DMF, Mondays and Wednesdays will be added as open commercial fishing days for the directed commercial black sea bass pot and hook and line fisheries.
The additional days will allow anglers to fish for black sea bass Sunday through Thursday.
On Oct. 1, the schedule will be expanded even more when Fridays and Saturdays are added to allow commercial harvesters to fish for black sea bass seven days per week.
Also effective Aug. 30, the directed commercial black sea bass trip limits for pot and hook and line fishermen will increase 25%.
The increase will allow black sea bass potters to possess and land up to 500 pounds on any open fishing day. Hook and line fishermen will be allowed 250 pounds of black sea bass on any open fishing day.
Barring further adjustment, the new limits will remain in effect until Dec. 31 or until 100% of the fishery’s 2021 sea bass quota is filled and the fishery closed.
DMF also stated all other regulatory limits and permitting requirements for commercial black sea bass fishery remain in effect.
