Newburyport, MA (01950)

Today

Mostly cloudy early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later in the day. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High around 85F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy skies. Low near 65F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.