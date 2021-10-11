NEWBURYPORT — An ad hoc committee reviewing plans for the expanded Market Landing waterfront park voted 4-0 to send the revised conceptual plan to the full City Council after the design firm made modifications in line with recent public comments.
The latest plan – which moves the shared use path closer to the waterfront, rather than having it bend back toward the Firehouse Center for the Arts – is expected to go before the council Oct. 25. At that point, the council will consider voting to appropriate more funding for designer Sasaki Associates to take the plan to the final design phase.
Barry Connell, the fifth councilor and voting member on the 15-member Ad Hoc Committee on the Market Landing Park Expansion, was absent from the meeting Thursday.
Kate Tooke, a design principal from Sasaki Associates who has been working on the plans for an expected $8 million park expansion, walked the ad hoc committee members through the revised conceptual plan.
She stressed how the plan is intended to provide resilience in the coming decades as warmer temperatures and resulting higher tides and storm surge affect Newburyport’s prime waterfront public space. Raised berms and contours in the plan are intended to give visitors recreational and walking areas with good waterfront views, while serving to protect much of the park from flooding during high tides.
Tooke and ad hoc committee members Sharif Zeid, the Ward 1 city councilor, and Jared Eigerman, Ward 2 councilor and council president, talked about how the new design is intended to move the shared use path closer to the water, with the expectation that bike riders will be able to use it, but at safe speeds.
Zeid, an avid bicyclist, said he sees the new design creating more of a “strolling” path.
“I look at this as more a way to transit through (on foot or bike) but not really a highway where you’d go blazing through” on a bicycle, he said.
Eigerman said the revised plan takes into account concerns raised by local commercial fishermen that the route from Merrimac Street, through the parking lot next to the Custom House Maritime Museum to the area behind the harbormaster’s office, is frequently used by fuel trucks and commercial vehicles.
Joe Letourneau, captain of the fishing vessel Lady Rebecca, said previously he was concerned the design would make that route too attractive for recreational use, not allowing for the potential danger posed by the trucks needed to serve the city’s small fishing fleet.
“We’re not going to shut out our fishermen,” Eigerman said. “It was never our intent.”
The commercial fishermen “are heard. They have been accounted for and this plan, I think, accommodates that,” he said.
City Planning Director Andy Port said the ongoing plan to repair and raise the level of the bulkhead under the boardwalk would work in concert with the waterfront park plans, although they are separate projects.
Port and City Engineer Jon-Eric White said rebuilding the bulkhead, which would include raising the horizontal beams where people sit along the water by at least two feet, would help as a barrier to higher tides and storm surge.
City project manager Geordie Vining said the bulkhead project has a price tag of some $4.2 million and is not yet funded beyond the design stage. The city is expected to see state and federal grants for that work.
Before the ad hoc committee vote, Eigerman spoke about the long process and efforts to solicit public feedback leading up to this latest revised plan.
“This committee has a high degree of confidence in the work of Sasaki Associates and that has really made the difference,” he said.
Assuming the City Council appropriates money for the next phase, the “shovel ready” final design is expected this winter or spring 2022, with construction on the waterfront park starting in spring 2023.
To view slides of the revised conceptual plan:
https://www.cityofnewburyport.com/sites/g/files/vyhlif7106/f/pages/market-landing-park-expansion-sasaki-slides-adhoc-mtg-2021-10-7.pdf.
To watch Thursday’s meeting: www.youtube.com/watch?v=af2qGX4cLGc.
