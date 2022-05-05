NEWBURYPORT — The Community Giving Tree is hosting its inaugural “Game. Set. Give.” event at the Newburyport Tennis Club on Friday, May 6, from 6-8:30 p.m.
All proceeds from this friendly women’s round robin tournament will benefit Community Giving Tree’s Programs to provide everyday essentials to local families in need.
The Newburyport Tennis Club is donating the courts for this event, allowing for all proceeds from this first-time fundraiser to benefit Community Giving Tree’s mission.
To learn more about how Community Giving Tree supports those in need, visit: https://www.communitygivingtree.org or email: info@communitygivingtree.org.
