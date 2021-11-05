NEWBURYPORT — As in years past, Community Service of Newburyport Inc. will provide holiday assistance to its clients in Newburyport, Newbury and West Newbury.
Community Service will not collect and distribute wish list items, but will instead provide gift cards so they may purchase holiday gifts for family members.
Public donations are appreciated by Community Service. Gift cards, in any amount, to CVS Pharmacy, Marshall’s or Walmart can be sent to CSN at P.O. Box 843, Newburyport, MA, 01950.
Online monetary donations can sent to https://www.communityserviceof newburyport.com/donate.html so Community Service can purchase gift cards for its clients. Donations must be sent by Nov. 25.
