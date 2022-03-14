WEST NEWBURY — “The elusive win-win” was how principal Brad Dore of Dore + Whittier Architects described a compromise reached over landscaping choices for the Pentucket Regional School District’s new $146.3 million building project.
Dore and Bill Brown, the project’s landscape architect, were able to find common ground with the local advocacy group West Newbury Wild and Native, or WN2, which has been pushing since November to have more native trees and shrubs used in landscaping for the new Grade 7-12 regional school.
One part of the building will be for the middle school, another part for the high school, with an indoor visual arts plaza between the two sections.
Initially, Dore and Brown were doubtful the request could be accommodated this late in the project. In a letter dated Nov. 29, Dore stressed that adjustments to the current design could result in cost increases and impacts to the overall schedule. He recommended every effort be made to avoid unnecessary changes at this point.
But WN2 persisted, motivated by concern over the loss of biodiversity and natural landscapes and a commitment to promoting sustainable views and vistas locally.
In February, members Carol Decker and Nancy Pau attended a School Building Committee meeting to underscore the importance of native species that have evolved over millions of years and are best acclimated to climate and weather here.
“They actually should require less maintenance, less watering as natives are quite hardy,” Decker said.
She and Pau explained that the native cultivars the committee was planning to use are specifically bred with traits like leaf color, flowers and shape, but don’t provide benefits like nectar, pollen or suitable leaves for caterpillars to eat.
“With pollinators and birds in such decline, natives are of utmost importance,” Decker stressed. Dore appreciated the group’s perspective, but also conveyed project limitations and the importance of staying on schedule and within budget.
Decker, Pau and fellow steering committee member Sue Stasiuk met for two hours with Brown and Dore in Dore’s Newburyport office last month in a session that Decker called “a genuine back and forth.”
Brown reviewed safety and security criteria, and discussed why recommended shrubs wouldn’t work because the height didn’t square with regulations for building school projects.
Although none of the plants on the list are considered invasive according to the state and Mass Audubon, there were a few that appeared on the U.S. invasive plant atlas list, including grasses, ground cover and a shrub, Brown wrote in a letter recapping the February meeting.
His team researched three nurseries suggested by WN2 to determine the availability of noncultivar trees the group had identified, but found that most were either not available or could only be found in quantities less than were needed.
The parties mutually agreed to swap out 1,380 grasses, 144 flowering plants and eight flowering trees. WN2 will search for 15 American tulip trees to replace the American elm cultivars originally selected to plant along the main entry drive.
They asked to reserve a shady area on the campus to install a demonstration garden in the future. The plan would require 18 inches of amended topsoil at an extra cost. They hope to add small native plants on a parcel south of the bus loop and north of the wetlands. Permission from the Pentucket Regional School District and the West Newbury Conservation Commission is needed.
They discussed selections of vinca and pachysandra specified for the school’s courtyard areas, evergreen ground covers which appear on the U.S. invasive plant atlas list. These plants do well in shaded and partly shaded areas and require very little maintenance, Brown noted.
Since he was unable to locate an acceptable native substitute — and the courtyards are located remotely enough — the group agreed it was unlikely the species would migrate beyond the immediate area and therefore could be used.
Decker and Stasiuk had high praise for Dore and Brown — along with Pentucket Superintendent Justin Bartholomew, high school Principal Jonathan Seymour and the Building Committee for the extra work it took to reach this solution.
“We are so grateful they listened and worked with WN2 on this,” Decker said. “But in the long run, it’s imperative we share the land we use to support other species, for our health and the future of all species.”
“It was an eye-opener as to how we all should proceed in the future when making choices to plant,” Stasiuk said. “People want to make a difference to benefit our environment. Planting native plants is a very easy way to make a difference.”
“We reached a great compromise to ensure that the project could do the best we could to accommodate WN2; and the folks there probably have a better understanding of the challenges we are facing with respect to budget and schedule,” Dore said. “In the end, we were able to keep this modification cost and schedule neutral and make some changes that hopefully will help promote the WN2 mission, which we all agree is a good thing on so many levels.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.