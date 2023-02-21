NEWBURYPORT — The Metropolitan Opera’s presentation of “For Ukraine: A Concert of Remembrance and Hope” will be broadcast locally Friday at 7 p.m. on radio station WJOP 96.3 FM.
Met Music Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin will conduct Mozart’s “Requiem,” Beethoven’s “Fifth Symphony” and Silvestrov’s “Prayer for Ukraine” in a performance given for the people of Ukraine and remembering the war’s victims on the one-year anniversary of the invasion.
Maestro Nézet-Séguin will lead the Met Orchestra and Chorus and will be joined in the “Requiem” by soloists Golda Schultz, Emily D’Angelo, Dmytro Popov and Vladislav Buialskyi.
Listeners can visit www.Metopera.org for more information about the Met Broadcasts. WJOP 96.3 Newburyport also streams live on www.ncmhub.org.
.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.