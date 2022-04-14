Name: Freeman Condon
Age: 68
Education: B.A., Georgetown University, Washington D.C.; Radcliffe Landscape Design Program; Massachusetts Certified Nurseryman.
Address: 6 Forest Road.
Occupation: Retired and former owner of Beach Plum Farms, Beach Plum Too.
Previous elected or volunteer experience: Current member of the Salisbury Board of Selectmen, Trustee of The Institution for Savings, Anna Jaques Hospital Finance Committee, Trustee Putnam Free School. Former member of the Salisbury Charter Commission, Planning Board, Library Building Committee, Police Station Building Committee, Ring’s Island Water District Merger Committee, Lafayette Road. Sewer Extension Committee.
How long have you been in town? 38 years.
Why are you running? The town can benefit from my experience and acquired knowledge of municipal government/finance. There are current projects nearing completion that I have supported and would like to see finished. I was raised in a family where public service, giving back to ones’ community, was not only encouraged, it was expected. This community supported my business for almost 40 years and I am most grateful.
What are the top three issues facing Salisbury at this moment and why? 1. We have a sacred duty to provide our children with the best possible chances for them to succeed. We need to offer them the finest schools, the best maintained parks and playgrounds and programs to grow their minds and bodies. Although financial restraints makes this harder and harder each year, I am committed to do so. I find the Triton school system exceptional and I commend the current superintendent and school committee for always advocating for the kids while being sensitive to the limits of the town’s resources.
2. We must make every effort to keep the town affordable. Both for the elderly that want to remain here and for the young that want to start a family here. It is a fine balancing act. Although we have endeavored to, and succeeded at keeping our tax rate among the lowest in the county, costs rise as the values of our property increases. I do not think that anyone, especially with a mortgage, wants to see the value of their property decrease. Salisbury, for many good reasons, has become a very desirable place to live. I am very happy about that and offer a warm welcome to all our new citizens.
3. We must commit to paying attention to our infrastructure. The recent commitment to spend $1 million dollars on road improvements is proof that we are. I am incredibly proud of the role I played in building the new library, the new police station and the new visitor center bathrooms. We have waited over 50 years for some of these improvements and I am committed to taking care of them.
What is your biggest fear for Salisbury’s future? I have absolutely no fear of Salisbury’s future, in fact I am bullish on it! The town’s finances and bond ratings are the best I’ve ever seen. We have a library and police station that are the envy of many. We have new bathrooms at the beach and because of committed private investment the “Flying Horses” carousel is coming back! We have put the necessary infrastructure in place on our main commercial avenue that was necessary to expand our tax base and we are set to honor one of our very own, ”Home Town Heroes” by renaming the Salisbury State Reservation after Robert “Boots” Chouinard. It’s a great time to live in this town!
