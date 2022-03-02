NEWBURYPORT — Hired back in August to replace a Newburyport man’s door and frame, a contractor instead pocketed roughly $2,800 and did not do a minute of work, according to Newburyport District Court records.
The contractor, Francis Tambolleo of West Boylston, was arraigned Monday on a charge of larceny over $1,200 by false pretenses. Judge Peter Doyle released Tambolleo on personal recognizance and ordered him to return to court on March 28 for a pretrial hearing.
During Tambolleo’s appearance, the 53-year-old handyman told Doyle that he wanted to clear the matter that day and set up a payment plan. But Doyle said that was not possible until the alleged victim was given a chance to weigh in on the matter.
Tambolleo, according to Newburyport police Inspector Dani Sinclair’s report, cashed a $2,803 check meant for supplies and labor shortly after a local man hired him in late August.
Tambolleo told the alleged victim he would order the door and install it on Oct. 15 when the client got back from vacation. On Oct. 23, Tambolleo told the client he had not forgotten about him and would call a few days later. By Nov. 3, Tambolleo had yet to begin work, prompting the client to say he wanted the work done before Thanksgiving.
By Dec. 6, the client still had not heard from Tambolleo, adding that rainwater was entering his home through the rotting door. Hearing nothing from Tambolleo, the client obtained an attorney and had him send the contractor a letter demanding his money back.
“As of this date, Jan. 10, 2022, he has not received any explanation, status update or reply from Tambolleo since Oct. 23, leading (the client) to believe that Tambolleo’s intention is to not complete the project not return his money,” Sinclair wrote in her report.
Sinclair tried calling Tambolleo twice between Jan. 10 and Jan. 18 with no response. Sinclair’s response was to issue Tambolleo a summons for larceny, according to her report.
“I stated that without understanding any hardships or explanations from his end, I would be sending him a summons for larceny if I did not receive a reply,” Sinclair wrote in her report.
In a separate interview, Sinclair said those looking to hire a contractor should “do their homework” before pulling the trigger.
By that, she meant typing the contractor’s name in an internet search engine to see if any red flags appear and getting more than one estimate. There are also an abundance of resources online offering contractor hiring tips, she added.
The Better Business Bureau, according to its website, recommends the following steps before hiring a contractor:
Research and gather information. Search for a contractor’s business profile at BBB.org for free information on their history of complaints, read verified customer reviews, and see if they are an accredited business. Also, search for the name of the company online along with “complaint,” “review” or “scam” to find different results.
Ask for references. Ask the contractor for a list of recent local references you may contact.
Ask for multiple quotes. You should always shop around and get at least three quotes from different businesses.
Get it in writing. Always get estimates in writing and never let any work begin without a written and signed contract. Do not be pressured into signing an agreement before you are ready and make sure you read and understand everything before signing. Never sign an incomplete or partially blank contract.
Verify license and insurance. Always be sure that the company you decide to work with has the necessary licenses and insurance to work in your region. In the United States, you can get to your state’s licensing agency to learn more here.
Arrange a payment schedule. Never pay in full up front. Stagger your payments so your final payment is not due until the work is complete and you have fully inspected it. Do not pay cash; make sure your check is written to a company, not an individual, or that you use a credit card. Paying with a credit card will provide some recourse should the job not be completed as stated in the contract.
Keep your contract. Hold on to your contract for future reference or if any questions arise after the work is complete.
Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
