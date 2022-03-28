NEWBURYPORT — A contractor charged with swindling a local man out of thousand of dollars last summer paid back almost all of the money he owed him Monday in Newburyport District Court.
The contractor, Francis Tambolleo, of West Boylston, was arraigned earlier in March on a charge of larceny over $1,200 by false pretenses.
During Monday's hearing, Tambolleo told Judge William Martin he had gotten into a motorcycle accident shortly after he cashed a $2,803 check in August to replace a Newburyport man's door and frame and was unable to get the project underway.
"It kept snowballing," the 53-year-old Tambolleo said.
After Tambolleo told Martin he would pay a total of $2,998 in restitution with $2,803 to be paid back immediately, Martin agreed to generally continue the case for six months. Should Tambolleo pay the remaining money and stay out of trouble with the law for six months, the charge will be dropped.
"It's nice you're taking responsibilty for this," Martin said. "You've stepped up to the plate."
A few minutes later, Tambolleo was spotted in the clerk's office handing over $2,803.
According to local police, Tambolleo told his client he would order the door and install it on Oct. 15 when the client got back from vacation. On Oct. 23, Tambolleo told the client he had not forgotten about him and would call a few days later. By Nov. 3, Tambolleo had yet to begin work, prompting the client to say he wanted the work done before Thanksgiving.
By Dec. 6, the client still had not heard from Tambolleo, adding that rainwater was entering his home through the rotting door. Hearing nothing from Tambolleo, the client obtained an attorney and had him send the contractor a letter demanding his money back.
“As of this date, Jan. 10, 2022, he has not received any explanation, status update or reply from Tambolleo since Oct. 23, leading (the client) to believe that Tambolleo’s intention is to not complete the project not return his money,” Sinclair wrote in her report.
Sinclair tried calling Tambolleo twice between Jan. 10 and Jan. 18 with no response. Sinclair’s response was to issue Tambolleo a summons for larceny, according to her report.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.