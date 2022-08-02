NEWBURYPORT — A Seabrook contractor was ordered to stay away from The Park Lunch after being accused of pocketing more than $10,000 instead of paving the restaurant’s parking lot.
Raymond Blanton, 38, of Dixon Way was released on personal recognizance and ordered to return court Sept. 1, according to Newburyport District Court records.
Before leaving the courtroom, Blanton told Judge Peter Doyle he would reimburse The Park Lunch’s owner within a few weeks. Blanton faces a larceny over $1,200 charge.
In mid-May, the Merrimac Street restaurant’s owner told Newburyport police Inspector Christopher McDonald that Seal Kings, the company he signed a contract with to pave his parking lot, had not done any work after taking his money.
Seal Kings, according to McDonald’s report, was to begin work in late April but pushed back the start date until early May to avoid bad weather.
A Seal Kings crew arrived May 10 and worked that day and for the next two days without finishing. Blanton told the owner he and his crew would be back on May 13 to finish the job. But the crew did not return. On May. 14, Blanton arrived early in the morning and removed all equipment from the job site.
The owner tried reaching Blanton but to no avail, telling the business owner there was a “huge hole in his parking lot and the recent rain has not helped the situation.”
“(The owner) stated that he does not want Seal Kings back on his property and he has paid them $14,762.40 and to Seal Kings side company for $850 for sealcoating services, McDonald wrote in his report.
The owner called Blanton to ask for an explanation and told him “he needed to make this right or he would see him in court.” The owner continued calling and eventually received a voice message from Blanton, saying Blanton was offended for swearing in front of his child, McDonald added.
Blanton then refused to answer phone calls, only communicating by text.
McDonald checked Blanton’s criminal background and found nothing related to being a contractor.
Blanton spoke to McDonald on May 17 and explained it was “extremely difficult” to complete the job due to the owner refusing to shut down the parking lot. On several occasions, according to Blanton, he was almost hit by cars.
“And the working conditions were extremely unsafe and almost impossible as neighbors continually asked them to move their equipment so they could enter and leave as the area around The Park Lunch is very tight,” McDonald wrote in his report.
Blanton went on to say that he spoke to an employee before removing the equipment and that he would be willing to pay back part of the owner’s money.
Blanton, according to McDonald’s report, then told the owner he wanted to finish the job despite the owner being adamant that he did not want Blanton back on his property and wanted his money back.
McDonald checked back with the owner a few days later and learned that Blanton had not returned to finish the job or pay the $11,500 he owed him. McDonald tried reaching Blanton several times to follow up only for Blanton to ignore his calls.
Blanton eventually called back McDonald and told the inspector he was working three jobs so he could pay back the owner. McDonald told Blanton that if he did not pay back the owner by June 17, he would be charged criminally.
On June 22, the owner called McDonald and said Blanton had not paid him back. That prompted McDonald to file a complaint in District Court, according to his report.
Dave Rogers is the editor of the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
