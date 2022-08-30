NEWBURY — A special permit hearing requested by former two-term Select Board member Damon Jespersen was continued until October after the town’s attorney advised officials that the public had not received adequate notice.
Jespersen, who disagreed with the town counsel’s opinion, plans to seek legal help in redrafting an application to permit a zoning change for the barn on his family’s property at 1 Marsh Meadow Lane. The Select Board continued the hearing to Oct. 25 at 7:15 p.m.
In a prepared statement, Jespersen said he made a choice between two options when he applied for the special permit. He could have created a legal nonprofit arts and education entity through which to pursue his objective.
This route would have provided him with certain rights and exemptions not otherwise available. But he felt to do so would be tantamount to “an end run around the Select Board and neighbors.”
Instead, he filed for a building permit, which was denied by the building commissioner because the proposed uses were not allowed under the zoning in that area. This is typically the first step in the process after which the applicant applies for a special permit from the Select Board.
“Which is why we are here today – to begin discussion of what is both an allowed use and a healthy use of this incredible historic space,” Jespersen told the Select Board at its meeting Aug 23.
In the original application, Jespersen wanted to change the zoning from agricultural/residential to commercial/entertainment to create space for arts and cultural opportunities at the 200-year-old farm site.
But when Jespersen learned that use of the barn for entertainment would violate a section of the building code because the proposed uses are not allowed under the bylaws, he agreed the language in the application pertaining to entertainment should be struck. Jespersen said he would be happy with a permit for just commercial use or commercial/recreation zoning.
Town counsel Jay Talerman, who attended the meeting virtually, said it was more complicated than that.
If the applicant no longer wanted a special permit to allow commercial/entertainment use but instead wanted commercial/recreational zoning, the public must be informed of what is being proposed. The application must be revised and a new public notice issued. Jespersen said he could not simply “switch gears” in the middle of a permitting process.
“You also would lay yourself bare to a challenge by someone who may not be in favor of your proposal to say they didn’t get adequate notice of what you’re proposing,” the attorney warned. “That’s the legal position we find ourselves in.”
Jespersen, who lives at 4 Marsh Meadow Lane, built his home on farmland in 2009. His brother built a home nearby and they invited a local artist to build on the property as well.
They envision installing original sculptures along the trails there. The hope of Damon Jespersen, an artist, carpenter and arborist, is to expand the use of a barn he and his family extensively refurbished from strictly agricultural use to a broader community resource.
The space – which he describes as “spectacular” – has accommodated family and private parties. Last year, a craft fair on the property drew more than 800 people.
“Very few farms in our area support themselves exclusively from farming,” Jespersen noted, citing pick-your-own fruit operations, horse shows, wedding venues and vintage baseball as uses offered by some local farms. “The question is what is the right fit for this space? We intend to keep the nature of the agricultural community we are in,” he said.
Jespersen stressed that if the zoning can be worked out, the barn would be an asset to the community and its residents.
Select Board Chairperson Alicia Greco said if Jespersen proceeded with his application that evening, the board would have no choice but to deny the request.
If he wanted the process to proceed, he needed to continue the hearing to a date certain, Greco said.
He would then need to amend and resubmit his request while allowing time for the public to be made aware of the changes, she said. If Jespersen is unsure of what he wants, he should “step back and regroup,” she added.
“I’m deeply disappointed because a lot of people came to speak tonight. You have my apologies,” Jespersen said to the people sitting in the meeting room and standing in the hallway. “ I thought I was doing everything legally and it seems that I have misstepped in the application.”
The public could not comment because the hearing was continued.
“I think Damon mentioned some wonderful uses that the community would benefit from – but of course, the public has a right to comment on what the proposed uses are, too,” Talerman said.
