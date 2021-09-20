NEWBURYPORT — The Newburyport Farmers’ Market will host a cookbook swap Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Anyone who is interested can bring a cookbook or two that they no longer use to exchange for some that will inspire new dishes. The swap will be held at the market information table.
There is still a wide array of locally grown vegetables and other food at the market.
Heron Pond Farm and Farmer Dave’s accept EBT/SNAP cards and have a seasonal variety of locally grown produce. Neighbor’s Acre is offering many varieties of microgreens and organic mushrooms.
Lilac Hedge Farm offers local pasture-raised meats, poultry and eggs. Local honey and beeswax products are offered by Tomten Bee Works. Cider and cider doughnuts are a fall feature at Farmer Dave’s booth.
The Lied Too’s, a Newburyport-based band, will entertain on Sunday as well.
Newburyport Bank and Anna Jaques Hospital sponsor the summer market.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.