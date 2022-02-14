SALISBURY — A local cornhole club is gearing up to give the victims of last month’s Salisbury Beach fire some assistance next weekend by having a good time.
Thirty-six people were displaced from their homes when a fast-moving, nine-alarm fire ripped through five buildings, including Michael’s Oceanfront Motel, on the morning of Jan. 17.
The fire victims have received assistance from the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency, the American Red Cross of Massachusetts and the Salisbury Lions Club. The town also established a relief fund for the fire victims that raised over $25,000 by the end of last month.
But the Winner’s Circle Cornhole Club would also like to lend a helping hand and will be hosting a tournament to benefit the town’s fire victims fund at Salisbury Elementary School on Saturday, Feb. 19.
Edju Martin is the president of the nonprofit organization and competitive cornhole club that works to promote the sport while also supporting worthy causes in the community.
“The fire was still going when we made the decision that we were going to do something to help these people,” Martin said. “We got some support from the town and the Salisbury Lions Club right away in there and there has been a really strong and positive reaction.”
The Winner’s Circle Cornhole Club counts over 130 members and plays weekly on Wednesdays either at The Winner’s Circle or at The Brook in Seabrook, N.H. The club has also taken the act on the road down to Salisbury Beach in the summer.
According to Martin, the Cornhole Club was formed in the spring of 2016 and typically raises $3,000 during its larger tournaments and around $1,500 with its smaller tourneys. Money raised by cornhole tournaments has gone to benefit local charitable organizations like The Pettengill House, the Boys & Girls Club of the Lower Merrimack Valley, as well as the town’s Salisbury Days and Parks and Recreation Department.
“This is what we do, we want to help people in the community,” Martin said.
Registration for the cornhole tournament begins at 4 p.m. with bags flying by 5 p.m. Tickets are $50 for a team of two and the tournament will include both beginners and competitive divisions.
“Seventy percent of what we get for the beginner’s division will go towards the fire victims fund,” Martin said. “Then we will give 30% of the competitive division. We really do some big numbers with our competitive division.”
According to Martin, the charity event will also feature raffles and it will be his club’s first tournament at Salisbury Elementary School.
The club also hopes to feature a beer garden at the event and they will be going before the Board of Selectmen to receive a liquor license to do so Monday night.
Triton Regional School District Superintendent Brian Forget said in a text message Friday that the beer garden must be located outside of the school building.
The superintendent also stressed that the cornhole tournament is not a school function but a case of an outside group using a public space, which is allowed with a proper permit.
To learn more, go to the Winner’s Circle Cornhole Club Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/wccornhole/.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
