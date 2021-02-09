FEB. 9 -- The Department of Public Health on Thursday reported 1,319 new cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, bringing the state's cumulative caseload to 519,125 over the past year.
The department estimates that 55,659 people have active cases of the coronavirus, a number roughly equivalent to the population of Chicopee. At various points in January, public health officials placed the number of active cases at more than 90,000.
The 1,319 new cases came from 52,112 new tests and the state's seven-day average positive test rate remained at 2.96 percent. The number of COVID-19 patients being treated in the state's hospitals ticked up slightly from yesterday's report, rising by 14 to 1,401.
DPH also reported 68 new deaths among people with test-confirmed COVID-19 cases and two new deaths among people with probable cases. Since last March, 14,821 people in Massachusetts with confirmed COVID-19 cases and 303 with likely cases have died.
State lawmakers on Tuesday continued their probe of last spring's deadly COVID-19 outbreak at the Holyoke Soldiers' Home, hearing ideas for changes that could be made to the home's board of trustees.
Officials are also eyeing options for vaccinating the residents of public and private low-income and affordable housing. People over age 75 are currently eligible to get vaccinated, and other residents of senior affordable housing properties fall later in the current phase of the Baker administration's vaccine distribution plan.
"Even though we have to live with some uncertainty about when that day is going to be, there is a lot of work that we can do to make sure that as soon as the governor gives us that sign, we will be able to move swiftly to vaccinate this incredibly important population," said Marc Draisen, the executive director of the Metropolitan Area Planning Council. - Katie Lannan
White House Supply, Community Health Center Announcements: White House officials on Tuesday put fresh numbers on the increase in the COVID-19 vaccine supply to the states and said that community health centers next week will begin receiving vaccine supplies directly as part of a new program. "Community health centers are an important part of our broader strategy to ensure we are reaching everyone with our response," said Jeff Zients, White House COVID coordinator, according to a transcript. Officials said that in the initial phase of the program they plan to reach 250 community health centers, with a goal of allocating one million doses -- 500,000 first doses and 500,000 second doses. When President Biden took office three weeks ago, Zients said, the weekly vaccine delivery to states, tribes, and territories was 8.6 million doses. "Today we're announcing that we will increase weekly vaccine doses going to 11 million. So that is a total of a 28 percent increase in vaccine supply across the first three weeks," he said. During a call with governors Tuesday, Zients said, the White House emphasized the roles that community vaccination centers located in the hardest-hit areas, mobile units, and the community health center program can play to ensure that vaccines reach people in underserved and rural communities. "We cannot do this effectively at the federal level without our partners on the state and local level sharing the same commitment to equity. They need to lead this work, as they know their communities better than anyone," he said. - Michael P. Norton 3:37 PM Tue
DiZoglio Files Vaccine Preregistration Bill: Like other states including Florida, New Jersey and West Virginia have done, Massachusetts would need to establish a system through which residents could pre-register for a COVID-19 vaccine under a bill recently filed by Sen. Diana DiZoglio. The Methuen Democrat's bill (SD 709) would task the Department of Public Health with establishing a centralized system where people could pre-register for vaccines, which would then be distributed based on the phases of the state's existing plans. Several Massachusetts towns, including Cohasset and Hingham, have created their own local pre-registration systems, according to DiZoglio's office. "The vaccine rollout has been less than ideal but we can ensure that the frustration experienced by the first group of eligible recipients is not replicated during subsequent phases of the vaccine distribution plan," DiZoglio said in a statement. "We can do that by giving all Massachusetts residents the opportunity to establish eligibility and preregister for the vaccine instead of spending time and energy trying to schedule appointments whose availability is determined by the vaccine supply chain. A centralized state-level preregistration system would provide residents a way to effectively hold their space in line and alert them to available appointments as their vaccination eligibility phase opens." Sixteen other lawmakers, including both Democrats and Republicans, have cosponsored the bill so far. - Katie Lannan 2:01 PM Tue
School Vacation Week Precautions: Ahead of next week's February school vacation week, the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education is encouraging school leaders to remind students and staff about the best practices recommended by public health officials to mitigate COVID-19 risks. In a Monday email newsletter, the department said it "recognizes that the upcoming February vacation may pose a challenge to districts in their efforts to limit students' and staff's exposure to COVID-19." Precautions highlighted in the newsletter include keeping gathering smalls, limiting gatherings "to only people who live together or to a small group of individuals with whom they are regularly in contact," avoiding travel and abiding by the state's travel orders and quarantine requirements for those who do travel anyways. - Katie Lannan 1:23 PM Tue
Rep. Trahan Completes Self-Quarantine: Twelve days after she tested positive for COVID-19, Congresswoman Lori Trahan celebrated the end of her quarantine period Tuesday. Trahan tweeted a picture of herself and her two daughters, Grace and Caroline, embracing Tuesday morning. "Quarantine behind us. A ridiculous number of hugs ahead," Trahan wrote. She started self-quarantining apart from family members in a separate part of her Westford home after testing positive on Jan. 28, and her offices operated remotely in that span. When she announced that she had contracted the virus, Trahan said she was asymptomatic. She participated in a Feb. 1 virtual discussion with the New England Council while in quarantine. - Chris Lisinski
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.